Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Parasol offering
|SHADE
|Prudish person
|PRIG
|Garden aids
|HOSES
|Glider, e.g.
|PLANE
|Building topper
|ROOFS
|Barista’s creation
|LATTE
|Borderline
|IFFY
|Boutique patrons
|BUYERS
|Fellows
|MEN
|Furnish with weapons
|ARM
|Stag’s mate
|DOE
|Stretch out
|PROTRACT
|Big gulp
|SWIG
|Bumblers
|OAFS
|Signed agreement
|CONTRACT
|Sauna site
|SPA
|Greek consonants
|NUS
|Glass container
|JAR
|Mr. Munster
|HERMAN
|Mrs. Munster
|LILY
|"Ta-ta!"
|ADIEU
|Trio of myth
|FATES
|Bang-up
|GREAT
|Before, in Paris
|AVANT
|Auction cry
|SOLD
|Army sites
|BASES
|Seafood staple
|SHRIMP
|Dancers, in slang
|HOOFERS
|Currently
|ASOFNOW
|Stand up to
|DEFY
|Twisty turn
|ESS
|DVR button
|PLAY
|Appraised
|RATED
|Prologue
|INTRO
|Honking birds
|GEESE
|Hybrid fruits
|PLUMCOTS
|Lingerie buy
|BRA
|Follower of Jason
|ARGONAUT
|Nervous habit
|TIC
|Road gunk
|TAR
|Sizzling dish
|FAJITAS
|Triangle type
|SCALENE
|Convent resident
|NUN
|Secret meetings
|TRYSTS
|Some carpets
|SHAGS
|Director Almodóvar
|PEDRO
|"The Tempest" sprite
|ARIEL
|Honeyed drink
|MEAD
|Kilauea flow
|LAVA
|Like the Beatles
|FAB