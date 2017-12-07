Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph December 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sign of sorrow
|TEARS
|Verboten
|TABOO
|Parcel out
|ALLOT
|Deal maker
|AGENT
|Shoe part
|UPPER
|Sacred song
|MOTET
|Cheering cry
|RAH
|Rink material
|ICE
|Stunned wonder
|AWE
|Mex. neighbor
|USA
|Flop
|DUD
|Birdie beater
|PAR
|Field game
|SOCCER
|Puts down
|LAYS
|Some time back
|EARLIER
|Theater award
|TONY
|Hams it up
|EMOTES
|Dull existence
|RUT
|Radius setting
|ARM
|"— had it!"
|IVE
|Simile center
|ASA
|Employ
|USE
|Debate side
|CON
|Road reversal
|UTURN
|Carter and Gwyn
|NELLS
|Deserve
|MERIT
|Canyon of comics
|STEVE
|Baja "Bye!"
|ADIOS
|Alleviates
|EASES
|Spring sign
|TAURUS
|Border city
|ELPASO
|Third-brightest star
|ALPHACENTAURI
|Eurasian deer
|ROE
|Alias of Tolkien’s Aragorn
|STRIDER
|Broken
|TAMED
|In the past
|AGO
|Some electrons
|BETAPARTICLES
|Words on an arrow
|ONEWAY
|Weasels’ cousins
|OTTERS
|Hairdresser’s items
|CURLERS
|Low island
|CAY
|Summer sign
|LEO
|Enormous
|IMMENSE
|Emotional wound
|TRAUMA
|Gave the boot
|OUSTED
|Change gradually
|EVOLVE
|Detects
|SENSES
|Mom’s sisters
|AUNTS
|Carnival city
|RIO
|Greek letter
|ETA