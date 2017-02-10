Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Startled cry YIKES
Raise an auction price BIDUP
Biting ACUTE
Concert setting ARENA
Brake, for one PEDAL
Arrive GETIN
A bit more than three light-years PARSEC
Feasted ATE
Freud topic EGO
They tote bags CADDIES
Grass coating DEW
Ordeals TRIALS
Personal log DIARY
Target of modern mapping GENOME
Planet ORB
Evil SATANIC
Fresh NEW
Bat material ASH
Goddess of wisdom ATHENA
Vicuña’s cousin LLAMA
Hawkeye IOWAN
Fork features TINES
44th president OBAMA
Worries STEWS
"The Highwayman" poet NOYES
Barked YAPPED
Glacial period ICEAGE
Lisa of "Friends" KUDROW
Greek vowels ETAS
Choice SELECTION
Chips buy BAG
Fuming feeling IRE
Fine point DETAIL
Brings together UNITES
Window sections PANES
Term of endearment CARAMIA
Movie job DIRECTION
Calendar box DAY
Genetic stuff DNA
Like old streets GASLIT
Flammable fuel ETHANE
Street type ONEWAY
Give a new handle to RENAME
Safari chiefs BWANAS
Sea dogs SALTS
Boxcar rider HOBO
Kitten cry MEW
Cart puller ASS