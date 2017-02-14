Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|River of Russia
|URAL
|Launder
|WASH
|Ear parts
|LOBES
|Gymnast Rigby
|CATHY
|Insertion mark
|CARET
|Like draft beer
|ONTAP
|Memorable period
|ERA
|Dangerous algal bloom
|REDTIDE
|Merlot, for one
|REDWINE
|Scepter
|ROD
|Title documents
|DEEDS
|Lawn coating
|DEW
|Low card
|DEUCE
|Argon or xenon
|GAS
|Flat floaters
|RAFTS
|Okra unit
|POD
|Bureaucratic hassle
|REDTAPE
|Token of love
|REDROSE
|Brick carrier
|HOD
|Key
|ISLET
|Hackneyed
|TRITE
|Colander’s kin
|SIEVE
|Squelched
|SATON
|Finishes
|ENDS
|Metal boxes
|TINS
|Stomach woe
|ULCER
|Laughed loudly
|ROARED
|Rub the wrong way
|ABRADE
|Rebel general
|LEE
|Long for
|WANT
|Duds
|ATTIRE
|Sundial reading
|SHADOW
|Promoted
|HYPED
|Long step
|STRIDE
|Program lines
|CODE
|Guarantees
|ENSURES
|Ties the knot
|WEDS
|Skilled
|DEFT
|Academy attendees
|CADETS
|Enters
|GOESIN
|Confused
|ADDLED
|Where Gauguin painted
|TAHITI
|Exact, to Brits
|SPOTON
|Use a crowbar
|PRISE
|Learning method
|ROTE
|Perfect places
|EDENS
|Guns
|REVS
|Informer
|RAT