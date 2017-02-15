Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Moolah
|CASH
|Polite
|CIVIL
|Nick’s dog
|ASTA
|Dog
|CANINE
|Some stories
|LIES
|"Nashville" director
|ALTMAN
|Threaded fastener
|CAPSCREW
|Makeshift writing surface
|LAPBOARD
|Changes
|ALTERS
|Put down
|LAY
|River crossings
|FORDS
|"The Kiss" sculptor
|RODIN
|Imitating
|ALA
|Century division
|DECADE
|Listing of priors
|RAPSHEET
|Emulate Mr. Bojangles
|TAPDANCE
|Orchestra member
|OBOIST
|Target
|GOAL
|Fortune
|WEALTH
|Spheres
|ORBS
|Well-dressed
|NATTY
|"Apollo 13" org.
|NASA
|Trig’s cousin
|CALC
|Indian’s home
|ASIA
|Choreography bit
|STEP
|Gave a hard time
|HASSLED
|Writer Carr
|CALEB
|Bisected
|INTWO
|Energy
|VIM
|— tizzy
|INA
|Author Deighton
|LEN
|Complains
|CARPS
|Jam ingredients?
|CARS
|"M*A*S*H" actor
|ALDA
|Invasion
|RAID
|Force unit
|DYNE
|Miles off
|AFAR
|"Damn Yankees" role
|LOLA
|Catch
|TRAP
|Bassoon part
|REED
|Stop sign, e.g.
|OCTAGON
|Abyss
|DEPTH
|High-stepping aid
|STILT
|Rash
|HASTY
|Nick’s wife
|NORA
|City autos
|CABS
|"Born Free" lion
|ELSA
|Possess
|OWN
|Arthur of TV
|BEA