Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Tent cities CAMPS
Sonogram targets WOMBS
Creamy color IVORY
Folder’s phrase IMOUT
Caruso, e.g. TENOR
Violet’s cousin PANSY
Powerful bunch INS
Spoon or spatula UTENSIL
Kook NUT
Jotting spot PAD
Ball point? TEE
Turns right GEES
Takes in DUPES
Dull life RUT
For each PER
Iron output STEAM
Love, Latin-style AMOR
Sea, to Simone MER
Low digit TOE
Gold, to Coronado ORO
Blew one’s top ERUPTED
By way of VIA
Model sticker DECAL
Hog holders STIES
Sprain site ANKLE
Happening EVENT
Surgery tool LASER
Endures LASTS
Referring to CITING
Broad street AVENUE
They have oversized wheels MONSTERTRUCKS
Debate side PRO
Pancake topper SYRUP
Cleaned with a sponge WIPEDUP
Yemen neighbor OMAN
Halloween airings MONSTERMOVIES
Occupies BUSIES
Flair STYLE
Young fellow TAD
Take to court SUE
Pod unit PEA
Snitch TATTLER
Venus’ sister SERENA
"The Simpsons" bartender MOE
Set straight ORIENT
Sunday entrees ROASTS
Olympics award MEDAL
Bygone auto EDSEL
Washed out PALE
Dam org. TVA