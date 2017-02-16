Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tent cities
|CAMPS
|Sonogram targets
|WOMBS
|Creamy color
|IVORY
|Folder’s phrase
|IMOUT
|Caruso, e.g.
|TENOR
|Violet’s cousin
|PANSY
|Powerful bunch
|INS
|Spoon or spatula
|UTENSIL
|Kook
|NUT
|Jotting spot
|PAD
|Ball point?
|TEE
|Turns right
|GEES
|Takes in
|DUPES
|Dull life
|RUT
|For each
|PER
|Iron output
|STEAM
|Love, Latin-style
|AMOR
|Sea, to Simone
|MER
|Low digit
|TOE
|Gold, to Coronado
|ORO
|Blew one’s top
|ERUPTED
|By way of
|VIA
|Model sticker
|DECAL
|Hog holders
|STIES
|Sprain site
|ANKLE
|Happening
|EVENT
|Surgery tool
|LASER
|Endures
|LASTS
|Referring to
|CITING
|Broad street
|AVENUE
|They have oversized wheels
|MONSTERTRUCKS
|Debate side
|PRO
|Pancake topper
|SYRUP
|Cleaned with a sponge
|WIPEDUP
|Yemen neighbor
|OMAN
|Halloween airings
|MONSTERMOVIES
|Occupies
|BUSIES
|Flair
|STYLE
|Young fellow
|TAD
|Take to court
|SUE
|Pod unit
|PEA
|Snitch
|TATTLER
|Venus’ sister
|SERENA
|"The Simpsons" bartender
|MOE
|Set straight
|ORIENT
|Sunday entrees
|ROASTS
|Olympics award
|MEDAL
|Bygone auto
|EDSEL
|Washed out
|PALE
|Dam org.
|TVA