Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Ship-to-ship call AHOY
Ticket category ADULT
Scooter’s kin MOPED
Baseball’s Derek JETER
Spoils BOOTY
Superior to ABOVE
Mess up ERR
Disallow NIX
Diner treat PIE
Wicker material RATTAN
Some mines PITS
Roughhousing HORSEPLAY
Parts of hearts ATRIA
Easy-maintenance hairdos PONYTAILS
Singer Snow HANK
Non-studio movies INDIES
Planet ORB
Avril follower MAI
Cote cry BAA
Give an address ORATE
Bar mishap SPILL
Suggest POSIT
Ocean motions TIDES
Flower parts STEMS
Musical finish CODA
Yellow color AMBER
"Way to go!" HOORAH
Portugal’s second-largest city OPORTO
Besides YET
Trojan War hero AJAX
Ball girl DEB
Perfect place UTOPIA
Humor LEVITY
Grove makeup TREES
Bloodline DYNASTY
Resistance to change INERTIA
Downer, slangily TRANK
Kilt pattern PLAID
Concert star PIANIST
Chatty bird PARROT
Ready to come home ONBASE
Lusty drive LIBIDO
Ready for mailing SEALED
Court sport HOOPS
Party dip SALSA
Citi Field team METS
Bob Cratchit’s son TIM
Snap PIC