Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Ship-to-ship call
|AHOY
|Ticket category
|ADULT
|Scooter’s kin
|MOPED
|Baseball’s Derek
|JETER
|Spoils
|BOOTY
|Superior to
|ABOVE
|Mess up
|ERR
|Disallow
|NIX
|Diner treat
|PIE
|Wicker material
|RATTAN
|Some mines
|PITS
|Roughhousing
|HORSEPLAY
|Parts of hearts
|ATRIA
|Easy-maintenance hairdos
|PONYTAILS
|Singer Snow
|HANK
|Non-studio movies
|INDIES
|Planet
|ORB
|Avril follower
|MAI
|Cote cry
|BAA
|Give an address
|ORATE
|Bar mishap
|SPILL
|Suggest
|POSIT
|Ocean motions
|TIDES
|Flower parts
|STEMS
|Musical finish
|CODA
|Yellow color
|AMBER
|"Way to go!"
|HOORAH
|Portugal’s second-largest city
|OPORTO
|Besides
|YET
|Trojan War hero
|AJAX
|Ball girl
|DEB
|Perfect place
|UTOPIA
|Humor
|LEVITY
|Grove makeup
|TREES
|Bloodline
|DYNASTY
|Resistance to change
|INERTIA
|Downer, slangily
|TRANK
|Kilt pattern
|PLAID
|Concert star
|PIANIST
|Chatty bird
|PARROT
|Ready to come home
|ONBASE
|Lusty drive
|LIBIDO
|Ready for mailing
|SEALED
|Court sport
|HOOPS
|Party dip
|SALSA
|Citi Field team
|METS
|Bob Cratchit’s son
|TIM
|Snap
|PIC