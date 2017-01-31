Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Clue Solution
California county MARIN
Forest danger FIRE
Green hue OLIVE
Kitchen gadget DICER
Was frugal SAVED
Bring together UNITE
Tag sale label ASIS
Like vistas SCENIC
Mamie’s mate IKE
Young fox KIT
Acquire GET
Belts, plugs, wiper blades, etc. CARPARTS
Finger feature NAIL
Liberal study ARTS
Kin of garages CARPORTS
Chair part LEG
Garden tool HOE
Ump’s cry OUT
Company firer AXEMAN
Fizzy quaff SODA
Unimportant MINOR
Crime outing CAPER
Suspect’s story ALIBI
Operative AGENT
Takes in SEES
Bakery buys TARTS
Tiled work MOSAIC
Nome native ALASKAN
European resort RIVIERA
Singer Burl IVES
Homer’s neighbor NED
Excellent FINE
Cake cover ICING
Knot anew RETIE
Put up ERECT
Handyman’s staple DUCTTAPE
Army address SIR
African desert KALAHARI
Snapshot PIC
Hit show letters SRO
Highway cop TROOPER
Pupil STUDENT
Harry’s friend RON
Sets off STARTS
Eastern monks LAMAS
Banish EXILE
Aladdin’s aide GENIE
Unruly groups MOBS
Sweeping story SAGA
Jazz fan CAT