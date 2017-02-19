Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"Wait —!"
|ASEC
|Online periodical, for short
|EMAG
|44th president
|OBAMA
|Neck parts
|NAPES
|Edna Ferber book
|SOBIG
|18th president
|GRANT
|39th president
|CARTER
|Spying org.
|CIA
|Greek god of war
|ARES
|21st president
|ARTHUR
|Hwys.
|RDS
|Mall units
|STORES
|Teeny
|BITSY
|In truth
|REALLY
|Scouting org.
|GSA
|5th president
|MONROE
|Idiosyncrasies
|TICS
|Corn serving
|EAR
|40th president
|REAGAN
|2nd president
|ADAMS
|Polygon corner
|ANGLE
|Striped cat
|TIGER
|10th president
|TYLER
|Snaky fish
|EELS
|Declares
|SAYS
|On the train
|ABOARD
|Buffalo NHL team
|SABRES
|Gives off
|EMITS
|Canary’s home
|CAGE
|Major lang.
|ENG
|Ruin
|MAR
|Cochise’s people
|APACHE
|Smart person
|GENIUS
|Film prize
|OSCAR
|Asterisk
|STAR
|Western snake
|RATTLER
|Optimistic
|ROSY
|Attempt
|TRY
|Farm sight
|SILO
|Saloon
|BAR
|Concert worker
|ROADIE
|Infuriate
|ENRAGE
|Tittering
|GIGGLY
|Justice symbol
|SCALES
|Ed of "Up"
|ASNER
|Vegan’s no-no
|MEAT
|Singer Tucker
|TANYA
|Has dinner
|EATS
|Director Brooks
|MEL
|Last year’s jrs.
|SRS