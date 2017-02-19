Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
"Wait —!" ASEC
Online periodical, for short EMAG
44th president OBAMA
Neck parts NAPES
Edna Ferber book SOBIG
18th president GRANT
39th president CARTER
Spying org. CIA
Greek god of war ARES
21st president ARTHUR
Hwys. RDS
Mall units STORES
Teeny BITSY
In truth REALLY
Scouting org. GSA
5th president MONROE
Idiosyncrasies TICS
Corn serving EAR
40th president REAGAN
2nd president ADAMS
Polygon corner ANGLE
Striped cat TIGER
10th president TYLER
Snaky fish EELS
Declares SAYS
On the train ABOARD
Buffalo NHL team SABRES
Gives off EMITS
Canary’s home CAGE
Major lang. ENG
Ruin MAR
Cochise’s people APACHE
Smart person GENIUS
Film prize OSCAR
Asterisk STAR
Western snake RATTLER
Optimistic ROSY
Attempt TRY
Farm sight SILO
Saloon BAR
Concert worker ROADIE
Infuriate ENRAGE
Tittering GIGGLY
Justice symbol SCALES
Ed of "Up" ASNER
Vegan’s no-no MEAT
Singer Tucker TANYA
Has dinner EATS
Director Brooks MEL
Last year’s jrs. SRS