Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Elephant of story BABAR
Kingdom REALM
Unescorted ALONE
Game show host EMCEE
Coastal grasslands SALTMARSHES
Wrap up END
Stunned wonder AWE
Period of history ERA
La Scala locale MILAN
Yucatan native MAYAN
Longtime Chicago mayor DALEY
TV’s Trebek ALEX
Seedy joint DIVE
Jeans material DENIM
Quick snacks BITES
Craze MANIA
TV spots ADS
Young one TOT
Exploit USE
Breath-freshening candies PEPPERMINTS
Manicure mineral EMERY
Misbehave ACTUP
Extinct birds DODOS
Fragrant flower PEONY
Diamond corner BASE
Arkin of "Argo" ALAN
Audacious BOLD
Wee worker ANT
Stay REMAIN
Peruse anew REREAD
Print units EMS
Dull pain ACHE
Lusty look LEER
Butte’s kin MESA
Cobbler’s tool AWL
Adage MAXIM
Gymnast Comaneci NADIA
Fuming MAD
Brewpub order ALE
Desire YEN
Iluminated LIT
Night before EVE
Word of assent YES
Pirate’s pals MATEYS
Computer image BITMAP
Negative link NOR
Imitated APED
Floor model DEMO
Went fast SPED
"Do — others …" UNTO
Catch off guard STUN
Spot ESPY
Favoring PRO
Bar "rocks" ICE