Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Elephant of story
|BABAR
|Kingdom
|REALM
|Unescorted
|ALONE
|Game show host
|EMCEE
|Coastal grasslands
|SALTMARSHES
|Wrap up
|END
|Stunned wonder
|AWE
|Period of history
|ERA
|La Scala locale
|MILAN
|Yucatan native
|MAYAN
|Longtime Chicago mayor
|DALEY
|TV’s Trebek
|ALEX
|Seedy joint
|DIVE
|Jeans material
|DENIM
|Quick snacks
|BITES
|Craze
|MANIA
|TV spots
|ADS
|Young one
|TOT
|Exploit
|USE
|Breath-freshening candies
|PEPPERMINTS
|Manicure mineral
|EMERY
|Misbehave
|ACTUP
|Extinct birds
|DODOS
|Fragrant flower
|PEONY
|Diamond corner
|BASE
|Arkin of "Argo"
|ALAN
|Audacious
|BOLD
|Wee worker
|ANT
|Stay
|REMAIN
|Peruse anew
|REREAD
|Print units
|EMS
|Dull pain
|ACHE
|Lusty look
|LEER
|Butte’s kin
|MESA
|Cobbler’s tool
|AWL
|Adage
|MAXIM
|Gymnast Comaneci
|NADIA
|Fuming
|MAD
|Brewpub order
|ALE
|Desire
|YEN
|Iluminated
|LIT
|Night before
|EVE
|Word of assent
|YES
|Pirate’s pals
|MATEYS
|Computer image
|BITMAP
|Negative link
|NOR
|Imitated
|APED
|Floor model
|DEMO
|Went fast
|SPED
|"Do — others …"
|UNTO
|Catch off guard
|STUN
|Spot
|ESPY
|Favoring
|PRO
|Bar "rocks"
|ICE