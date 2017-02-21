Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Black Sea port
|ODESSA
|Litmus reddener
|ACID
|Like some lines
|DASHED
|Trim
|PARE
|Hosted
|EMCEED
|Scheme
|PLAN
|Set upon
|ASSAIL
|Fit of pique
|HUFF
|Clothing brand
|LABEL
|Gardner of movies
|AVA
|Ill repute
|BADNAME
|Brynner of "The King and I"
|YUL
|Wisdom bringer
|AGE
|Soup buy
|CAN
|Writer Ralph
|ELLISON
|Model buy
|KIT
|Dark fur
|SABLE
|European capital
|OSLO
|Buzz in space
|ALDRIN
|Medicos
|DOCS
|Wading birds
|IBISES
|Singer Paul
|ANKA
|Respectable
|DECENT
|Prone to prying
|NOSY
|Unwavering
|STEADY
|Keats poem
|ODE
|River blocker
|DAM
|PC key
|ESC
|Collection of papers
|SHEAF
|Looks upon
|SEES
|Includes
|ADDS
|Rome’s — Way
|APPIAN
|Second auditions
|CALLBACKS
|401(k) kin
|IRA
|Home in the woods
|DEN
|John of Plymouth
|ALDEN
|Grant’s successor
|HAYES
|Throat dangler
|UVULA
|Contingency plans
|FALLBACKS
|Speedy messages
|Slow tempo
|LENTO
|Headquartered
|BASED
|In the past
|AGO
|"Ain’t that the truth!"
|ILLSAY
|In reserve
|ONICE
|Frees
|RIDS
|"Yeah, right!"
|IBET
|Dapper fellow
|DAN
|Music’s Yoko
|ONO
|Isle surrounder
|SEA
|Cease
|END
|Pig’s place
|STY