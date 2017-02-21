Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Black Sea port ODESSA
Litmus reddener ACID
Like some lines DASHED
Trim PARE
Hosted EMCEED
Scheme PLAN
Set upon ASSAIL
Fit of pique HUFF
Clothing brand LABEL
Gardner of movies AVA
Ill repute BADNAME
Brynner of "The King and I" YUL
Wisdom bringer AGE
Soup buy CAN
Writer Ralph ELLISON
Model buy KIT
Dark fur SABLE
European capital OSLO
Buzz in space ALDRIN
Medicos DOCS
Wading birds IBISES
Singer Paul ANKA
Respectable DECENT
Prone to prying NOSY
Unwavering STEADY
Keats poem ODE
River blocker DAM
PC key ESC
Collection of papers SHEAF
Looks upon SEES
Includes ADDS
Rome’s — Way APPIAN
Second auditions CALLBACKS
401(k) kin IRA
Home in the woods DEN
John of Plymouth ALDEN
Grant’s successor HAYES
Throat dangler UVULA
Contingency plans FALLBACKS
Speedy messages EMAIL
Slow tempo LENTO
Headquartered BASED
In the past AGO
"Ain’t that the truth!" ILLSAY
In reserve ONICE
Frees RIDS
"Yeah, right!" IBET
Dapper fellow DAN
Music’s Yoko ONO
Isle surrounder SEA
Cease END
Pig’s place STY