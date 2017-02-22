Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
"Pygmalion" playwright SHAW
"Can I give you —?" ALIFT
Cerberus guards it HADES
Truman’s hometown LAMAR
Battery end ANODE
Digression ASIDE
Flatfoot COP
On paper WRITTEN
Siamese baby KITTEN
Say further ADD
First person ADAM
Frank McCourt book TIS
Wise teacher GURU
Hymn closer AMEN
Fizz ingredient GIN
Whittle down PARE
Swiss peak ALP
In need of calamine BITTEN
In love SMITTEN
Frothy brew ALE
Salk’s study POLIO
Draw out EDUCE
Build ERECT
Swift RAPID
Office sights DESKS
Pills, in slang MEDS
Rough hut SHACK
Vietnam’s capital HANOI
Take on ADOPT
Unite WED
Jai — ALAI
Endure LAST
Parrot IMITATE
Appeared gradually on the screen FADEDIN
Directions TRENDS
Clinched SEWEDUP
Gene messenger RNA
Sailor TAR
Sailor MARINER
TV’s "— Girls" GILMORE
Gets up after a tackle UNPILES
Got together MET
Betrayed surprise GASPED
Homer’s dad ABE
Gray-brown TAUPE
Spanish hero ELCID
Requires NEEDS
Clock sound TICK
Young ones TOTS
Block up DAM