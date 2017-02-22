Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|"Pygmalion" playwright
|SHAW
|"Can I give you —?"
|ALIFT
|Cerberus guards it
|HADES
|Truman’s hometown
|LAMAR
|Battery end
|ANODE
|Digression
|ASIDE
|Flatfoot
|COP
|On paper
|WRITTEN
|Siamese baby
|KITTEN
|Say further
|ADD
|First person
|ADAM
|Frank McCourt book
|TIS
|Wise teacher
|GURU
|Hymn closer
|AMEN
|Fizz ingredient
|GIN
|Whittle down
|PARE
|Swiss peak
|ALP
|In need of calamine
|BITTEN
|In love
|SMITTEN
|Frothy brew
|ALE
|Salk’s study
|POLIO
|Draw out
|EDUCE
|Build
|ERECT
|Swift
|RAPID
|Office sights
|DESKS
|Pills, in slang
|MEDS
|Rough hut
|SHACK
|Vietnam’s capital
|HANOI
|Take on
|ADOPT
|Unite
|WED
|Jai —
|ALAI
|Endure
|LAST
|Parrot
|IMITATE
|Appeared gradually on the screen
|FADEDIN
|Directions
|TRENDS
|Clinched
|SEWEDUP
|Gene messenger
|RNA
|Sailor
|TAR
|Sailor
|MARINER
|TV’s "— Girls"
|GILMORE
|Gets up after a tackle
|UNPILES
|Got together
|MET
|Betrayed surprise
|GASPED
|Homer’s dad
|ABE
|Gray-brown
|TAUPE
|Spanish hero
|ELCID
|Requires
|NEEDS
|Clock sound
|TICK
|Young ones
|TOTS
|Block up
|DAM