Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Clue Solution
New York area SOHO
Field cries CAWS
Biting ACUTE
"Cats" poet ELIOT
Some turns LEFTS
Inferno chronicler DANTE
Politico Landon ALF
Sun circlers PLANETS
Secret file DOSSIER
Filming site SET
Bard’s output TALES
Bounders CADS
Auction action NOD
Debate side CON
Batter Boggs WADE
Dictionary fill WORDS
Concert aid AMP
Complete and balanced ROUNDED
Getting extra value from REUSING
— de la Cité ILE
Mischievous ELFIN
Sharpens HONES
Makes finer SIFTS
Dot SPECK
Tennis great Arthur ASHE
Grounded planes SSTS
Light lunch SALAD
Spotted cat OCELOT
Pants HUFFSANDPUFFS
Baseball’s Mel OTT
Fragrant wood CEDAR
Singer Jackson ALAN
Entertains WINESANDDINES
Drunken SOTTED
Spotted ESPIED
Lab work TESTS
"— Misérables" LES
Tart fruit SLOE
Field crop CORN
Betrays a cold COUGHS
Merchandise WARES
Activist Bloomer AMELIA
Took the trophy WON
Choose SELECT
Washer cycle RINSE
Newsroom fixtures DESKS
Foe of the Jedi SITH
Harvest goddess OPS