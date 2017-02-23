Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|New York area
|SOHO
|Field cries
|CAWS
|Biting
|ACUTE
|"Cats" poet
|ELIOT
|Some turns
|LEFTS
|Inferno chronicler
|DANTE
|Politico Landon
|ALF
|Sun circlers
|PLANETS
|Secret file
|DOSSIER
|Filming site
|SET
|Bard’s output
|TALES
|Bounders
|CADS
|Auction action
|NOD
|Debate side
|CON
|Batter Boggs
|WADE
|Dictionary fill
|WORDS
|Concert aid
|AMP
|Complete and balanced
|ROUNDED
|Getting extra value from
|REUSING
|— de la Cité
|ILE
|Mischievous
|ELFIN
|Sharpens
|HONES
|Makes finer
|SIFTS
|Dot
|SPECK
|Tennis great Arthur
|ASHE
|Grounded planes
|SSTS
|Light lunch
|SALAD
|Spotted cat
|OCELOT
|Pants
|HUFFSANDPUFFS
|Baseball’s Mel
|OTT
|Fragrant wood
|CEDAR
|Singer Jackson
|ALAN
|Entertains
|WINESANDDINES
|Drunken
|SOTTED
|Spotted
|ESPIED
|Lab work
|TESTS
|"— Misérables"
|LES
|Tart fruit
|SLOE
|Field crop
|CORN
|Betrays a cold
|COUGHS
|Merchandise
|WARES
|Activist Bloomer
|AMELIA
|Took the trophy
|WON
|Choose
|SELECT
|Washer cycle
|RINSE
|Newsroom fixtures
|DESKS
|Foe of the Jedi
|SITH
|Harvest goddess
|OPS