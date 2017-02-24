Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Rugged rock CRAG
Overthrow COUP
Stock unit SHARE
Arm bones ULNAS
Fleet-based NAVAL
Hall of Fame catcher BERRA
Cave raider of story ALIBABA
Suffering ILL
Signing need PEN
Sawbuck TENSPOT
Wonder of music STEVIE
Towel word HERS
Prelude INTRO
Symbol of grace SWAN
Admits LETSON
Lets out early PAROLES
Verb for you ARE
Parenthesis, e.g. ARC
Sitting on, as a horse ASTRIDE
Characteristic TRAIT
Did clerical work FILED
Reason SENSE
Manual readers USERS
Approach NEAR
Bulb components LEDS
Home in the Alps CHALET
Gorge RAVINE
Swift horse ARAB
Quivering dessert GELATIN
Havana native CUBAN
Pamplona cheer OLE
Still green UNRIPE
Sitting room PARLOR
Loses it SNAPS
Tars SALTS
Fireflies, e.g. BEETLES
Bar order SHOT
Asti export VINO
Soothing RESTFUL
Petty quarrels SPATS
Rabbits’ home WARREN
Secret ARCANE
Went to sea SAILED
Picks an entrée ORDERS
Calls for NEEDS
After a while LATER
Increase RISE
"Rose — rose …" ISA