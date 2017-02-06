Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cruise stop
|PORT
|Hornless, as cattle
|MULEY
|Portents
|OMENS
|Game setting
|ARENA
|Marine
|LEATHERNECK
|Everything
|ALL
|Woodsman’s tool
|AXE
|Stir-fry pan
|WOK
|Snappy answer
|RETORT
|"Smooth Operator" singer
|SADE
|Blood bank worker
|TYPER
|Looked over
|EYED
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Baseball’s Musial
|STAN
|Israel’s Moshe
|DAYAN
|Throw
|TOSS
|Slanted, as type
|ITALIC
|Mork’s planet
|ORK
|Pig’s place
|STY
|Flock sound
|BAA
|Ship’s highest level
|WEATHERDECK
|Comic Kovacs
|ERNIE
|"Sexy" Beatles girl
|SADIE
|Was overly fond
|DOTED
|Mafia heads
|DONS
|Kind of bear
|POLAR
|Eggy dish
|OMELET
|Investment choice
|REALTY
|Blasting stuff
|TNT
|Stallion’s mate
|MARE
|Coffee dispenser
|URN
|Margin for error
|LEEWAY
|Make secret
|ENCODE
|Had a gabfest
|YAKKED
|Generous one
|SHARER
|Hand over, in a way
|EXTRADITE
|Some tournaments
|OPENS
|"Bye!"
|SEEYA
|Nymph chasers
|SATYRS
|Put away
|STOWED
|Man with a cape
|TORERO
|With suspicion
|ASKANT
|Reflective quality
|ALBEDO
|B vitamin
|NIACIN
|Bakery buys
|CAKES
|Storage site
|SHED
|Draw
|TIE
|Mom’s mate
|DAD