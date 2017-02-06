Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Cruise stop PORT
Hornless, as cattle MULEY
Portents OMENS
Game setting ARENA
Marine LEATHERNECK
Everything ALL
Woodsman’s tool AXE
Stir-fry pan WOK
Snappy answer RETORT
"Smooth Operator" singer SADE
Blood bank worker TYPER
Looked over EYED
Make blank ERASE
Baseball’s Musial STAN
Israel’s Moshe DAYAN
Throw TOSS
Slanted, as type ITALIC
Mork’s planet ORK
Pig’s place STY
Flock sound BAA
Ship’s highest level WEATHERDECK
Comic Kovacs ERNIE
"Sexy" Beatles girl SADIE
Was overly fond DOTED
Mafia heads DONS
Kind of bear POLAR
Eggy dish OMELET
Investment choice REALTY
Blasting stuff TNT
Stallion’s mate MARE
Coffee dispenser URN
Margin for error LEEWAY
Make secret ENCODE
Had a gabfest YAKKED
Generous one SHARER
Hand over, in a way EXTRADITE
Some tournaments OPENS
"Bye!" SEEYA
Nymph chasers SATYRS
Put away STOWED
Man with a cape TORERO
With suspicion ASKANT
Reflective quality ALBEDO
B vitamin NIACIN
Bakery buys CAKES
Storage site SHED
Draw TIE
Mom’s mate DAD