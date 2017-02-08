Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dealer’s need
|DECK
|Increase
|STEPUP
|Car bar
|AXLE
|Lease signer
|TENANT
|Whirled
|SPUN
|Tenor Bocelli
|ANDREA
|Kidnap victims
|HOSTAGES
|Summit
|TOP
|Hair clusters
|TUFTS
|Play part
|SCENE
|Bowler’s challenge
|SPLIT
|Road goo
|TAR
|Thurman of film
|UMA
|Starts business
|OPENS
|Trouble
|BESET
|Bike part
|PEDAL
|Leaf lifter
|ANT
|Slim cigar
|PANATELA
|Most important thing to do
|JOBONE
|Wrinkle remover
|IRON
|Full-price payers
|ADULTS
|Split
|REND
|Stand up to
|RESIST
|Daring
|EDGY
|Morse T
|DASH
|Trade fair
|EXPO
|Tightly grouped
|CLUSTERED
|Jazz great Stan
|KENTON
|Unescorted
|STAG
|Beliefs
|TENETS
|Finishes
|ENDSUP
|Hole number
|PAR
|French article
|UNE
|School org.
|PTA
|Clumsy fellow
|APE
|Rattled
|FLUSTERED
|Watch reading
|TIME
|RBI or ERA
|STAT
|Organ part
|STOP
|Matador’s need
|CAPE
|Port of Italia
|NAPOLI
|Biases
|SLANTS
|Meadow cry
|BAA
|Whole
|ENTIRE
|Comfy spot
|NEST
|Drawn out
|LONG
|Opie’s dad
|ANDY
|Mayo buy
|JAR
|Pindar piece
|ODE
|Tour carrier
|BUS