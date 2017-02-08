Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Dealer’s need DECK
Increase STEPUP
Car bar AXLE
Lease signer TENANT
Whirled SPUN
Tenor Bocelli ANDREA
Kidnap victims HOSTAGES
Summit TOP
Hair clusters TUFTS
Play part SCENE
Bowler’s challenge SPLIT
Road goo TAR
Thurman of film UMA
Starts business OPENS
Trouble BESET
Bike part PEDAL
Leaf lifter ANT
Slim cigar PANATELA
Most important thing to do JOBONE
Wrinkle remover IRON
Full-price payers ADULTS
Split REND
Stand up to RESIST
Daring EDGY
Morse T DASH
Trade fair EXPO
Tightly grouped CLUSTERED
Jazz great Stan KENTON
Unescorted STAG
Beliefs TENETS
Finishes ENDSUP
Hole number PAR
French article UNE
School org. PTA
Clumsy fellow APE
Rattled FLUSTERED
Watch reading TIME
RBI or ERA STAT
Organ part STOP
Matador’s need CAPE
Port of Italia NAPOLI
Biases SLANTS
Meadow cry BAA
Whole ENTIRE
Comfy spot NEST
Drawn out LONG
Opie’s dad ANDY
Mayo buy JAR
Pindar piece ODE
Tour carrier BUS