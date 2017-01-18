Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sign of freshness
|SLAP
|Open square
|PLAZA
|Hawaiian port
|HILO
|Like TV’s Steve Austin
|BIONIC
|Stench
|ODOR
|Remove bandaging from
|UNTAPE
|Kids’ puzzle type
|DOTTODOT
|One after another
|ENDTOEND
|Uncertain
|CHANCY
|2016 Olympics setting
|RIO
|Espresso order
|LATTE
|Mona Lisa feature
|SMILE
|Cry of insight
|AHA
|Feeds the furnace
|STOKES
|Zone alternative
|MANTOMAN
|Evenly matched
|ONETOONE
|Oil unit
|BARREL
|Rowing team
|CREW
|Zoo resident
|ANIMAL
|Doily stuff
|LACE
|Brat’s opposite
|ANGEL
|Fraternal group
|ELKS
|Not barefoot
|SHOD
|Beach resort
|LIDO
|Heaps
|ALOT
|Omen
|PORTENT
|Wine grape
|PINOT
|State game
|LOTTO
|Santa — winds
|ANA
|Energy
|ZIP
|Tennis feat
|ACE
|Pal
|BUDDY
|Formerly
|ONCE
|Composer Satie
|ERIK
|Khartoum’s river
|NILE
|Performs
|DOES
|Chowder bit
|CLAM
|"Very funny!"
|HAHA
|— impasse
|ATAN
|Sports figure
|STAT
|Eyeglass
|MONOCLE
|Bouquet
|SMELL
|Crooner Mel
|TORME
|"Love Story" actor
|ONEAL
|Uttered
|ORAL
|Bottle part
|NECK
|Lamb’s mothers
|EWES
|Lamb’s mutter
|BAA
|Abby’s sister
|ANN
|Outfit
|RIG