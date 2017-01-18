Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Sign of freshness SLAP
Open square PLAZA
Hawaiian port HILO
Like TV’s Steve Austin BIONIC
Stench ODOR
Remove bandaging from UNTAPE
Kids’ puzzle type DOTTODOT
One after another ENDTOEND
Uncertain CHANCY
2016 Olympics setting RIO
Espresso order LATTE
Mona Lisa feature SMILE
Cry of insight AHA
Feeds the furnace STOKES
Zone alternative MANTOMAN
Evenly matched ONETOONE
Oil unit BARREL
Rowing team CREW
Zoo resident ANIMAL
Doily stuff LACE
Brat’s opposite ANGEL
Fraternal group ELKS
Not barefoot SHOD
Beach resort LIDO
Heaps ALOT
Omen PORTENT
Wine grape PINOT
State game LOTTO
Santa — winds ANA
Energy ZIP
Tennis feat ACE
Pal BUDDY
Formerly ONCE
Composer Satie ERIK
Khartoum’s river NILE
Performs DOES
Chowder bit CLAM
"Very funny!" HAHA
— impasse ATAN
Sports figure STAT
Eyeglass MONOCLE
Bouquet SMELL
Crooner Mel TORME
"Love Story" actor ONEAL
Uttered ORAL
Bottle part NECK
Lamb’s mothers EWES
Lamb’s mutter BAA
Abby’s sister ANN
Outfit RIG