Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Soap residue
|SCUM
|Namely
|TOWIT
|Stun gun
|TASER
|Give an address
|ORATE
|Last letter
|OMEGA
|Rome raiders
|GOTHS
|Roulette bet
|RED
|Spying org.
|CIA
|Canine command
|SIT
|Farm cat
|MOUSER
|Theater award
|TONY
|Orbiting debris
|SPACEJUNK
|Pin place
|LAPEL
|Paunch, slangily
|SPARETIRE
|Pencil part
|LEAD
|Poplar trees
|ASPENS
|Reduce drastically
|AXE
|Car in a 1964 song
|GTO
|Pac.’s counterpart
|ATL
|Throb
|PULSE
|Gymnast Comaneci
|NADIA
|Styling site
|SALON
|Drink rudely
|SLURP
|Delight
|ELATE
|Mimics
|APES
|Tempest
|STORM
|Carved gem
|CAMEOS
|Exhausted
|USEDUP
|Ryan of movies
|MEG
|Forum wear
|TOGA
|Spanish gold
|ORO
|Helper of Holmes
|WATSON
|Opinion opener
|ITHINK
|Snappish
|TESTY
|Indy auto
|RACECAR
|Words of emphasis
|IREPEAT
|Light lunch
|SALAD
|Colorful flower
|TULIP
|Astro’s family
|JETSONS
|Like some harassment
|SEXUAL
|Saffron-flavored dish
|PAELLA
|Study
|READUP
|Complete
|ENTIRE
|Slip
|LAPSE
|Strikes, in a way
|SLAPS
|Heredity unit
|GENE
|Toper
|SOT
|Imitating
|ALA