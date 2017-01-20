Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Soap residue SCUM
Namely TOWIT
Stun gun TASER
Give an address ORATE
Last letter OMEGA
Rome raiders GOTHS
Roulette bet RED
Spying org. CIA
Canine command SIT
Farm cat MOUSER
Theater award TONY
Orbiting debris SPACEJUNK
Pin place LAPEL
Paunch, slangily SPARETIRE
Pencil part LEAD
Poplar trees ASPENS
Reduce drastically AXE
Car in a 1964 song GTO
Pac.’s counterpart ATL
Throb PULSE
Gymnast Comaneci NADIA
Styling site SALON
Drink rudely SLURP
Delight ELATE
Mimics APES
Tempest STORM
Carved gem CAMEOS
Exhausted USEDUP
Ryan of movies MEG
Forum wear TOGA
Spanish gold ORO
Helper of Holmes WATSON
Opinion opener ITHINK
Snappish TESTY
Indy auto RACECAR
Words of emphasis IREPEAT
Light lunch SALAD
Colorful flower TULIP
Astro’s family JETSONS
Like some harassment SEXUAL
Saffron-flavored dish PAELLA
Study READUP
Complete ENTIRE
Slip LAPSE
Strikes, in a way SLAPS
Heredity unit GENE
Toper SOT
Imitating ALA