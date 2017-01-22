Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Went fast
|SPED
|Young fellows
|LADS
|— blanche
|CARTE
|Less friendly
|ICIER
|Hawaiian hello
|ALOHA
|Pound parts
|PENCE
|Genetic oddity
|MUTANT
|Mom’s mate
|DAD
|Harrow rival
|ETON
|Hubble and Moses
|EDWINS
|Writer Deighton
|LEN
|Sprinkle with oil
|ANOINT
|Incline
|SLANT
|With suspicion
|ASKANT
|Bird that gives a hoot
|OWL
|Class cutter
|TRUANT
|Opera song
|ARIA
|Sleeve filler
|ARM
|Learned one
|SAVANT
|Scout settlements
|CAMPS
|Kitchen cooker
|RANGE
|Prepare to propose
|KNEEL
|Bengal cat
|TIGER
|Waiter’s aid
|TRAY
|Winter glider
|SLED
|Greet a superior
|SALUTE
|Nucleus part
|PROTON
|Patriot Allen
|ETHAN
|College bigwig
|DEAN
|Sassy talk
|LIP
|High card
|ACE
|Evening meal, in slang
|DINDIN
|Trig function
|SECANT
|Caravan animal
|CAMEL
|Cincinnati team
|REDS
|Lease signers
|TENANTS
|Warning word
|DONT
|Humor
|WIT
|Arkin of "Argo"
|ALAN
|Reggae’s kin
|SKA
|Unmitigated
|ARRANT
|Warm season
|SUMMER
|Pulp source
|ORANGE
|Like Cupid
|WINGED
|After a while
|LATER
|Poster holder
|TACK
|Use
|AVAIL
|Painting and sculpture
|ARTS
|Soup veggie
|PEA
|Cunning
|SLY