Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Went fast SPED
Young fellows LADS
— blanche CARTE
Less friendly ICIER
Hawaiian hello ALOHA
Pound parts PENCE
Genetic oddity MUTANT
Mom’s mate DAD
Harrow rival ETON
Hubble and Moses EDWINS
Writer Deighton LEN
Sprinkle with oil ANOINT
Incline SLANT
With suspicion ASKANT
Bird that gives a hoot OWL
Class cutter TRUANT
Opera song ARIA
Sleeve filler ARM
Learned one SAVANT
Scout settlements CAMPS
Kitchen cooker RANGE
Prepare to propose KNEEL
Bengal cat TIGER
Waiter’s aid TRAY
Winter glider SLED
Greet a superior SALUTE
Nucleus part PROTON
Patriot Allen ETHAN
College bigwig DEAN
Sassy talk LIP
High card ACE
Evening meal, in slang DINDIN
Trig function SECANT
Caravan animal CAMEL
Cincinnati team REDS
Lease signers TENANTS
Warning word DONT
Humor WIT
Arkin of "Argo" ALAN
Reggae’s kin SKA
Unmitigated ARRANT
Warm season SUMMER
Pulp source ORANGE
Like Cupid WINGED
After a while LATER
Poster holder TACK
Use AVAIL
Painting and sculpture ARTS
Soup veggie PEA
Cunning SLY