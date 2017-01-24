Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Foray maker
|RAIDER
|Diving duck
|SMEW
|Statue setting
|ALCOVE
|Cougar
|PUMA
|Intensify
|DEEPEN
|Lab aide of film
|IGOR
|Conclusion
|ENDING
|Urban fleet
|CABS
|Rider’s straps
|REINS
|Outback runner
|EMU
|Stand with shelves
|WHATNOT
|Really enjoy
|DIG
|Granola bit
|OAT
|Night before
|EVE
|Fencing cry
|ENGARDE
|Sleuth Spade
|SAM
|Agronomists’ study
|SOILS
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Not optional
|NEEDED
|Doe or buck
|DEER
|Speech maker
|ORATOR
|Sunup site
|EAST
|Male escort
|GIGOLO
|Tousle
|MUSS
|Appeared
|SEEMED
|"Far out, man!"
|RAD
|Pub staple
|ALE
|Rink surface
|ICE
|Ninnies
|DOPES
|Divisible by two
|EVEN
|Tear asunder
|REND
|Small piano
|SPINET
|Hot, humid condition
|MUGGINESS
|Punk rock offshoot
|EMO
|Simple card game
|WAR
|Seething
|IRATE
|Hands over
|CEDES
|Acid type
|AMINO
|Beta software problem
|BUGGINESS
|Kim of "Vertigo"
|NOVAK
|Goblet parts
|STEMS
|Not so good
|WORSE
|Suffered from
|HAD
|Tips off
|ALERTS
|Old saying
|ADAGE
|Feet, in slang
|DOGS
|American lake
|ERIE
|Rep.’s rival
|DEM
|French water
|EAU
|Huck’s pal
|TOM
|Bullring cry
|OLE
|Angling aid
|ROD