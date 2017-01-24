Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 25th 2017

Thomas Joseph January 25th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions

Clue Solution
Foray maker RAIDER
Diving duck SMEW
Statue setting ALCOVE
Cougar PUMA
Intensify DEEPEN
Lab aide of film IGOR
Conclusion ENDING
Urban fleet CABS
Rider’s straps REINS
Outback runner EMU
Stand with shelves WHATNOT
Really enjoy DIG
Granola bit OAT
Night before EVE
Fencing cry ENGARDE
Sleuth Spade SAM
Agronomists’ study SOILS
Inquires ASKS
Not optional NEEDED
Doe or buck DEER
Speech maker ORATOR
Sunup site EAST
Male escort GIGOLO
Tousle MUSS
Appeared SEEMED
"Far out, man!" RAD
Pub staple ALE
Rink surface ICE
Ninnies DOPES
Divisible by two EVEN
Tear asunder REND
Small piano SPINET
Hot, humid condition MUGGINESS
Punk rock offshoot EMO
Simple card game WAR
Seething IRATE
Hands over CEDES
Acid type AMINO
Beta software problem BUGGINESS
Kim of "Vertigo" NOVAK
Goblet parts STEMS
Not so good WORSE
Suffered from HAD
Tips off ALERTS
Old saying ADAGE
Feet, in slang DOGS
American lake ERIE
Rep.’s rival DEM
French water EAU
Huck’s pal TOM
Bullring cry OLE
Angling aid ROD