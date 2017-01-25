Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|"— she blows!"
|THAR
|Crew members
|MATES
|Barber’s tool
|RAZOR
|Celeb roster
|ALIST
|Loosen, in a way
|UNTIE
|Gossip
|YENTA
|One of the Stooges
|MOE
|Fair play
|CRICKET
|Striker
|PICKET
|Sheltered side
|LEE
|Notion
|IDEA
|Print measures
|EMS
|Horse feature
|MANE
|Ohio team
|REDS
|Team backer
|FAN
|Bits of makeup
|DABS
|Linking word
|AND
|Box office buy
|TICKET
|Growth of trees
|THICKET
|Corn unit
|EAR
|Pink shade
|CORAL
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Isolated
|ALONE
|Old symbols
|RUNES
|High-strung
|TENSE
|Future roses
|BUDS
|White House name
|TRUMP
|Asian capital
|HANOI
|Early Mexican
|AZTEC
|King of France
|ROI
|"Do you mind?"
|MAYI
|Guinness of film
|ALEC
|Sounded like wind chimes
|TINKLED
|Reveres
|ESTEEMS
|Declares
|STATES
|Ebbed
|RECEDED
|Numbered rd.
|RTE
|Family
|KIN
|Strike mediator
|ARBITER
|Street opening
|MANHOLE
|Fireplace tool
|ANDIRON
|PC key
|ESC
|Campaign backer
|FATCAT
|Had a snack
|ATE
|Sandra’s "Speed" co-star
|KEANU
|Moved slowly
|EASED
|Lock of hair
|TRESS
|Soup buys
|CANS
|Painter Paul
|KLEE
|Massage
|RUB