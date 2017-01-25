Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Clue Solution
"— she blows!" THAR
Crew members MATES
Barber’s tool RAZOR
Celeb roster ALIST
Loosen, in a way UNTIE
Gossip YENTA
One of the Stooges MOE
Fair play CRICKET
Striker PICKET
Sheltered side LEE
Notion IDEA
Print measures EMS
Horse feature MANE
Ohio team REDS
Team backer FAN
Bits of makeup DABS
Linking word AND
Box office buy TICKET
Growth of trees THICKET
Corn unit EAR
Pink shade CORAL
Make blank ERASE
Isolated ALONE
Old symbols RUNES
High-strung TENSE
Future roses BUDS
White House name TRUMP
Asian capital HANOI
Early Mexican AZTEC
King of France ROI
"Do you mind?" MAYI
Guinness of film ALEC
Sounded like wind chimes TINKLED
Reveres ESTEEMS
Declares STATES
Ebbed RECEDED
Numbered rd. RTE
Family KIN
Strike mediator ARBITER
Street opening MANHOLE
Fireplace tool ANDIRON
PC key ESC
Campaign backer FATCAT
Had a snack ATE
Sandra’s "Speed" co-star KEANU
Moved slowly EASED
Lock of hair TRESS
Soup buys CANS
Painter Paul KLEE
Massage RUB