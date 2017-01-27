Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Easy targets SAPS
Tankard fill BEER
Walk with pride STRUT
Playwright Rice ELMER
Eggnog server LADLE
Blazing AFIRE
Eternal AGELESS
"My word!" GEE
Decimal base TEN
Football pass LATERAL
Respect ESTEEM
Beatty film REDS
Resort island ARUBA
Afternoon socials TEAS
Upshot RESULT
Outlawed ILLEGAL
Aussie hopper ROO
Panhandle BEG
Inspirits LIFTSUP
Conjure up EVOKE
Come up ARISE
Showed over RERAN
Trig functions SINES
Brooklyn team NETS
Low digits TOES
Play places STAGES
Fiery ARDENT
Influence PULL
Pittsburgh player STEELER
Ogre BEAST
Hobbit helper ELF
Political refugee EMIGRE
Proof, maybe REREAD
Roofing material SLATE
Staggers REELS
Eastern warrior SAMURAI
Important times ERAS
Naturalness EASE
Branagh’s birthplace BELFAST
Rome’s river TIBER
Craps natural ELEVEN
1990s veep ALGORE
Bearlike URSINE
Contemptible ones LOUSES
Hits the sauce TOPES
Secluded spots GLENS
Jazz combo TRIO
"Krazy —" KAT