Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Frighten
|SCARE
|Vagrants
|BUMS
|"Death of a Salesman" salesman
|LOMAN
|Leaves out
|OMITS
|"The Tempest" sprite
|ARIEL
|Incurred, as debt
|RANUP
|Old horse
|NAG
|Rink surface
|ICE
|Groom’s answer
|IDO
|Explains away
|GLOSSESOVER
|Ocean between Eur. and Amer.
|ATL
|Talk crazily
|RANT
|Locks up
|JAILS
|Layout choices
|FONTS
|Land unit
|ACRE
|Make illegal
|BAN
|Bridges
|CROSSESOVER
|— -Tiki
|KON
|Parrot or puppy
|PET
|Boxing’s "Greatest"
|ALI
|Battery end
|ANODE
|Lawyer’s jobs
|CASES
|Song line
|LYRIC
|Smart — (wise guy)
|ALECK
|Timid
|MEEK
|Takes a break
|RESTS
|Informal language
|SLANG
|Reef material
|CORAL
|Baja buddy
|AMIGO
|"Norma —"
|RAE
|Signs up
|ENLISTS
|Uses a drill
|BORES
|Thurman of "Kill Bill"
|UMA
|SUV’s cousin
|MINIVAN
|Pupil
|STUDENT
|News-paper section
|SPORTS
|Animation frame
|CEL
|Store events
|SALES
|Maine college town
|ORONO
|Wolf’s cousin
|JACKAL
|NASA or NATO
|ACRONYM
|Smelter’s need
|IRONORE
|Racer, for example
|FASTCAR
|Pollen collector
|BEE
|Tiny dot
|SPECK
|Bud holders
|VASES
|Put in office
|ELECT
|Hazards
|RISKS
|Game cube
|DIE
|Pub brew
|ALE