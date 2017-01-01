Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Frighten SCARE
Vagrants BUMS
"Death of a Salesman" salesman LOMAN
Leaves out OMITS
"The Tempest" sprite ARIEL
Incurred, as debt RANUP
Old horse NAG
Rink surface ICE
Groom’s answer IDO
Explains away GLOSSESOVER
Ocean between Eur. and Amer. ATL
Talk crazily RANT
Locks up JAILS
Layout choices FONTS
Land unit ACRE
Make illegal BAN
Bridges CROSSESOVER
— -Tiki KON
Parrot or puppy PET
Boxing’s "Greatest" ALI
Battery end ANODE
Lawyer’s jobs CASES
Song line LYRIC
Smart — (wise guy) ALECK
Timid MEEK
Takes a break RESTS
Informal language SLANG
Reef material CORAL
Baja buddy AMIGO
"Norma —" RAE
Signs up ENLISTS
Uses a drill BORES
Thurman of "Kill Bill" UMA
SUV’s cousin MINIVAN
Pupil STUDENT
News-paper section SPORTS
Animation frame CEL
Store events SALES
Maine college town ORONO
Wolf’s cousin JACKAL
NASA or NATO ACRONYM
Smelter’s need IRONORE
Racer, for example FASTCAR
Pollen collector BEE
Tiny dot SPECK
Bud holders VASES
Put in office ELECT
Hazards RISKS
Game cube DIE
Pub brew ALE