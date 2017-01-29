Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Soda fountain orders MALTS
Inlet COVE
Permit ALLOW
Without stop ONEND
Blackboard material SLATE
Peter of "Casablanca" LORRE
Male turkey TOM
Sense of self EGO
Unruly crowd MOB
Commencing STARTINGOUT
Sick ILL
Savvy about ONTO
Impudent LIPPY
Soda bottle size LITER
Land unit ACRE
Relatives KIN
Failing electrically SHORTINGOUT
Tree flow SAP
Summer in Paris ETE
Gorilla, for one APE
Bush’s successor OBAMA
Chess wins MATES
Sub system SONAR
Deal maker AGENT
Like lawns in the morning DEWY
Uncool group NERDS
Ship poles MASTS
Portion out ALLOT
Andean animal LLAMA
Young one TOT
In a mellifluous way SWEETLY
Two-dot character COLON
Music’s Yoko ONO
Montpelier’s state VERMONT
In transit ENROUTE
One in the red DEBTOR
Baseball’s Hodges GIL
Readier for eating RIPER
On the way out GOING
Ropes LASSOS
Sleepy Hollow name ICHABOD
Fuel gas PROPANE
Center, for one LINEMAN
First aid case KIT
Visibly sad TEARY
Western, in slang OATER
Tip over UPEND
Exams TESTS
Gullet MAW
Historic time AGE