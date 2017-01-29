Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soda fountain orders
|MALTS
|Inlet
|COVE
|Permit
|ALLOW
|Without stop
|ONEND
|Blackboard material
|SLATE
|Peter of "Casablanca"
|LORRE
|Male turkey
|TOM
|Sense of self
|EGO
|Unruly crowd
|MOB
|Commencing
|STARTINGOUT
|Sick
|ILL
|Savvy about
|ONTO
|Impudent
|LIPPY
|Soda bottle size
|LITER
|Land unit
|ACRE
|Relatives
|KIN
|Failing electrically
|SHORTINGOUT
|Tree flow
|SAP
|Summer in Paris
|ETE
|Gorilla, for one
|APE
|Bush’s successor
|OBAMA
|Chess wins
|MATES
|Sub system
|SONAR
|Deal maker
|AGENT
|Like lawns in the morning
|DEWY
|Uncool group
|NERDS
|Ship poles
|MASTS
|Portion out
|ALLOT
|Andean animal
|LLAMA
|Young one
|TOT
|In a mellifluous way
|SWEETLY
|Two-dot character
|COLON
|Music’s Yoko
|ONO
|Montpelier’s state
|VERMONT
|In transit
|ENROUTE
|One in the red
|DEBTOR
|Baseball’s Hodges
|GIL
|Readier for eating
|RIPER
|On the way out
|GOING
|Ropes
|LASSOS
|Sleepy Hollow name
|ICHABOD
|Fuel gas
|PROPANE
|Center, for one
|LINEMAN
|First aid case
|KIT
|Visibly sad
|TEARY
|Western, in slang
|OATER
|Tip over
|UPEND
|Exams
|TESTS
|Gullet
|MAW
|Historic time
|AGE