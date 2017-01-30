Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Buccaneer’s home TAMPA
Angry CROSS
Once more AGAIN
Therefore HENCE
Officials with a stopwatch TIMEKEEPERS
Quarterback Manning ELI
Court concern LAW
To date YET
Some square dancers REELERS
Ram’s mate EWE
"— a deal!" ITS
Stretched TAUT
Airline prices FARES
Criminals, in police slang PERPS
Historic times ERAS
Sheep cry BAA
Paris pal AMI
Daily grind RATRACE
Junior, to senior SON
Saloon quaff ALE
Owns HAS
Diversions TIMEKILLERS
Make blank ERASE
Depart LEAVE
Car’s scars DENTS
Peruvian peaks ANDES
Spud TATER
Like a gymnast AGILE
Dwight’s wife MAMIE
Diner dessert PIE
Short socks ANKLETS
Enjoys some gum CHEWS
Workout unit REP
Calendar unit ONEYEAR
Blow it SCREWUP
Sonnet parts SESTETS
Headphones setting EARS
Bends the truth LIES
Eye drop TEAR
Had a banquet FEASTED
Tall wardrobe ARMOIRE
Dustin Hoffman movie RAINMAN
Kneecap PATELLA
Island east of Java BALI
Yard tools RAKES
In the future AHEAD
Cut with precision CARVE
Road curves ESSES
Id — EST
Writer Deighton LEN