Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Buccaneer’s home
|TAMPA
|Angry
|CROSS
|Once more
|AGAIN
|Therefore
|HENCE
|Officials with a stopwatch
|TIMEKEEPERS
|Quarterback Manning
|ELI
|Court concern
|LAW
|To date
|YET
|Some square dancers
|REELERS
|Ram’s mate
|EWE
|"— a deal!"
|ITS
|Stretched
|TAUT
|Airline prices
|FARES
|Criminals, in police slang
|PERPS
|Historic times
|ERAS
|Sheep cry
|BAA
|Paris pal
|AMI
|Daily grind
|RATRACE
|Junior, to senior
|SON
|Saloon quaff
|ALE
|Owns
|HAS
|Diversions
|TIMEKILLERS
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Depart
|LEAVE
|Car’s scars
|DENTS
|Peruvian peaks
|ANDES
|Spud
|TATER
|Like a gymnast
|AGILE
|Dwight’s wife
|MAMIE
|Diner dessert
|PIE
|Short socks
|ANKLETS
|Enjoys some gum
|CHEWS
|Workout unit
|REP
|Calendar unit
|ONEYEAR
|Blow it
|SCREWUP
|Sonnet parts
|SESTETS
|Headphones setting
|EARS
|Bends the truth
|LIES
|Eye drop
|TEAR
|Had a banquet
|FEASTED
|Tall wardrobe
|ARMOIRE
|Dustin Hoffman movie
|RAINMAN
|Kneecap
|PATELLA
|Island east of Java
|BALI
|Yard tools
|RAKES
|In the future
|AHEAD
|Cut with precision
|CARVE
|Road curves
|ESSES
|Id —
|EST
|Writer Deighton
|LEN