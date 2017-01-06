Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Travel stops MOTELS
Refinery input ORES
Lisbon’s place IBERIA
Shoulder muscle, for short DELT
Prop for Bugs CARROT
Done OVER
Capital of Jordan AMMAN
Kind of ballerina PRIMA
"And — thou slain the Jabberwock?" HAST
Diminish LESSEN
"Understood" ISEE
Stop END
Winter personified JACKFROST
Criminalize BAN
Wee ITSY
Being ENTITY
Union foe SCAB
Horse controls REINS
Barn compartment STALL
Advantage EDGE
Dog WIENIE
Sightseeing jaunt TOUR
Come in ARRIVE
Ticket stub datum SEAT
Took a breather RESTED
Book after Jonah MICAH
Bush’s successor OBAMA
Contract makeup TERMS
Unpredictable ERRATIC
Circus beast LION
Convened SAT
Scents ODORS
Improves REVISES
Silver or sodium ELEMENT
Leave high and dry STRAND
Jury members PEERS
Southpaw LEFTY
Revue acts SKITS
Unknown woman JANEDOE
West Indies island ANTIGUA
Bed occupants OYSTERS
Calais caps BERETS
Like helium INERT
"Hush!" CANIT
Filled with energy ALIVE
Run, as color BLEED
Address for a king SIRE
Hawk’s hope WAR