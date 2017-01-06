Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers January 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph January 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Travel stops
|MOTELS
|Refinery input
|ORES
|Lisbon’s place
|IBERIA
|Shoulder muscle, for short
|DELT
|Prop for Bugs
|CARROT
|Done
|OVER
|Capital of Jordan
|AMMAN
|Kind of ballerina
|PRIMA
|"And — thou slain the Jabberwock?"
|HAST
|Diminish
|LESSEN
|"Understood"
|ISEE
|Stop
|END
|Winter personified
|JACKFROST
|Criminalize
|BAN
|Wee
|ITSY
|Being
|ENTITY
|Union foe
|SCAB
|Horse controls
|REINS
|Barn compartment
|STALL
|Advantage
|EDGE
|Dog
|WIENIE
|Sightseeing jaunt
|TOUR
|Come in
|ARRIVE
|Ticket stub datum
|SEAT
|Took a breather
|RESTED
|Book after Jonah
|MICAH
|Bush’s successor
|OBAMA
|Contract makeup
|TERMS
|Unpredictable
|ERRATIC
|Circus beast
|LION
|Convened
|SAT
|Scents
|ODORS
|Improves
|REVISES
|Silver or sodium
|ELEMENT
|Leave high and dry
|STRAND
|Jury members
|PEERS
|Southpaw
|LEFTY
|Revue acts
|SKITS
|Unknown woman
|JANEDOE
|West Indies island
|ANTIGUA
|Bed occupants
|OYSTERS
|Calais caps
|BERETS
|Like helium
|INERT
|"Hush!"
|CANIT
|Filled with energy
|ALIVE
|Run, as color
|BLEED
|Address for a king
|SIRE
|Hawk’s hope
|WAR