Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Washed out PALE
Turn to slush THAW
Circus worker TAMER
Quarrel RUNIN
Mermaid’s home OCEAN
Protractor measure ANGLE
Aisle alternative WINDOW
High trains ELS
Concludes ENDS
Spotted cat OCELOT
Uno doubled DOS
Pursue FOLLOW
Sir’s counterpart MADAM
Battlefield shout WARCRY
Fixed SET
Over, slangily FINITO
Hunting garb, for short CAMO
Quill need INK
Indulge (in) WALLOW
Slow mover SNAIL
Way to go ROUTE
Singer Lena HORNE
Fall flower ASTER
Desire WANT
Hive group BEES
"Serpico" star PACINO
Changes, in a way AMENDS
Main roles LEADS
Cube maker Rubik ERNO
Refrain syllable TRA
Attila, for one HUN
"Measure for Measure" role ANGELO
Droopy tree WILLOW
Took to impound TOWED
Bird abode NEST
President Wilson WOODROW
Potter’s stuff CLAY
Shade tree ELM
Almanac bit FACT
X-ray’s cousin MRI
Reduce to only the best WINNOW
Turkey’s capital ANKARA
Greet a general SALUTE
Hams it up EMOTES
Pisa sight TOWER
School member FISH
Nearby CLOSE
Swift steed ARAB
BandB INN
Rent out LET