Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Washed out
|PALE
|Turn to slush
|THAW
|Circus worker
|TAMER
|Quarrel
|RUNIN
|Mermaid’s home
|OCEAN
|Protractor measure
|ANGLE
|Aisle alternative
|WINDOW
|High trains
|ELS
|Concludes
|ENDS
|Spotted cat
|OCELOT
|Uno doubled
|DOS
|Pursue
|FOLLOW
|Sir’s counterpart
|MADAM
|Battlefield shout
|WARCRY
|Fixed
|SET
|Over, slangily
|FINITO
|Hunting garb, for short
|CAMO
|Quill need
|INK
|Indulge (in)
|WALLOW
|Slow mover
|SNAIL
|Way to go
|ROUTE
|Singer Lena
|HORNE
|Fall flower
|ASTER
|Desire
|WANT
|Hive group
|BEES
|"Serpico" star
|PACINO
|Changes, in a way
|AMENDS
|Main roles
|LEADS
|Cube maker Rubik
|ERNO
|Refrain syllable
|TRA
|Attila, for one
|HUN
|"Measure for Measure" role
|ANGELO
|Droopy tree
|WILLOW
|Took to impound
|TOWED
|Bird abode
|NEST
|President Wilson
|WOODROW
|Potter’s stuff
|CLAY
|Shade tree
|ELM
|Almanac bit
|FACT
|X-ray’s cousin
|MRI
|Reduce to only the best
|WINNOW
|Turkey’s capital
|ANKARA
|Greet a general
|SALUTE
|Hams it up
|EMOTES
|Pisa sight
|TOWER
|School member
|FISH
|Nearby
|CLOSE
|Swift steed
|ARAB
|BandB
|INN
|Rent out
|LET