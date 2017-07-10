Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Air traffic aid RADAR
Hate ABHOR
Mindful AWARE
George W.’s wife LAURA
Snitches TATTLETALES
Retina setting EYE
Radio’s Glass IRA
Volcano output ASH
Phobias FEARS
Recurring theme MOTIF
Binge SPREE
Fan’s favorite IDOL
Corn Belt state IOWA
Judges DEEMS
Discourage DETER
Go bad SPOIL
TV spots ADS
Powerful people INS
Try out USE
Open auditions CATTLECALLS
Perfect IDEAL
Admit (to) OWNUP
Muffles DAMPS
Sordid SEAMY
Evaluate RATE
Not at home AWAY
Postmark part DATE
Museum focus ART
Charitable aid RELIEF
Church sights ALTARS
Lamb lament BAA
Island dance HULA
Mineral sources ORES
Reckless RASH
History segment ERA
Movies FILMS
Sales pitch SPIEL
Central MID
Lyric poem ODE
Sock part TOE
Turn bad ROT
Lamb’s dam EWE
Corn spike EAR
Kitchen goofs SPILLS
Dance clubs DISCOS
Single ONE
Corrosive stuff ACID
Ernst’s art DADA
Flower feature STEM
Arm bone ULNA
Run-down area SLUM
Catch sight of ESPY
Spigot TAP
Reverent wonder AWE