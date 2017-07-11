Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Generous diner TIPPER
2012 Best Picture ARGO
Stick ADHERE
Ooze SEEP
Muffin bit RAISIN
Glasgow native SCOT
Tie down TETHER
Valiant one HERO
Districts AREAS
Smelting material ORE
Bulb number WATTAGE
Illuminated LIT
Skating surface ICE
Men’s store buy TIE
Slightly injured SCRAPED
Goal END
On that spot THERE
Tense EDGY
Haul in ARREST
"Toodle-oo!" TATA
Where Gauguin painted TAHITI
Follow orders OBEY
Man of the cloth CLERIC
Ties the knot WEDS
Galileo’s crime HERESY
La Brea sight TAR
Lupino of films IDA
Letter after upsilon PHI
Green sauce PESTO
Buffalo’s county ERIE
Monopoly pay RENT
State ASSERT
Brought to life again RECREATED
Earthy prefix GEO
Be decisive OPT
Very unpopular HATED
"The Planets" composer HOLST
Writer Segal ERICH
Fell back RETREATED
Getting on AGING
Run-down SEEDY
It has a blade WIPER
Flying whiz ACE
Orderly displays ARRAYS
Clear sky ETHER
Engrave ETCH
Mall come-on SALE
Road rescue TOW
Writer Burrows ABE
Hot blood IRE
Frank McCourt book TIS
Arctic ICY