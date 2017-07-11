Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Generous diner
|TIPPER
|2012 Best Picture
|ARGO
|Stick
|ADHERE
|Ooze
|SEEP
|Muffin bit
|RAISIN
|Glasgow native
|SCOT
|Tie down
|TETHER
|Valiant one
|HERO
|Districts
|AREAS
|Smelting material
|ORE
|Bulb number
|WATTAGE
|Illuminated
|LIT
|Skating surface
|ICE
|Men’s store buy
|TIE
|Slightly injured
|SCRAPED
|Goal
|END
|On that spot
|THERE
|Tense
|EDGY
|Haul in
|ARREST
|"Toodle-oo!"
|TATA
|Where Gauguin painted
|TAHITI
|Follow orders
|OBEY
|Man of the cloth
|CLERIC
|Ties the knot
|WEDS
|Galileo’s crime
|HERESY
|La Brea sight
|TAR
|Lupino of films
|IDA
|Letter after upsilon
|PHI
|Green sauce
|PESTO
|Buffalo’s county
|ERIE
|Monopoly pay
|RENT
|State
|ASSERT
|Brought to life again
|RECREATED
|Earthy prefix
|GEO
|Be decisive
|OPT
|Very unpopular
|HATED
|"The Planets" composer
|HOLST
|Writer Segal
|ERICH
|Fell back
|RETREATED
|Getting on
|AGING
|Run-down
|SEEDY
|It has a blade
|WIPER
|Flying whiz
|ACE
|Orderly displays
|ARRAYS
|Clear sky
|ETHER
|Engrave
|ETCH
|Mall come-on
|SALE
|Road rescue
|TOW
|Writer Burrows
|ABE
|Hot blood
|IRE
|Frank McCourt book
|TIS
|Arctic
|ICY