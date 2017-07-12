Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Music’s Waller FATS
Articles ITEMS
Clarifying phrase IMEAN
Infant’s ailment COLIC
Special jargon LINGO
Letter after psi OMEGA
Freud topic EGO
Phonograph part TONEARM
Throat mass TONSIL
Catch some z’s NAP
Garden tools HOES
Switch settings ONS
Acute KEEN
Humorist Sahl MORT
Pewter component TIN
Winter weather SNOW
Outdated OLD
Taste bud locale TONGUE
Fallon’s show TONIGHT
Pitching stat ERA
Dwelling ABODE
Puts on the wall HANGS
Soda bottle size LITER
Bender SPREE
Calliope need STEAM
Hardy heroine TESS
Steak cut FILET
Baja buddy AMIGO
Mortise partner TENON
Decline SAG
Computer symbol ICON
Big book TOME
Franklin’s wife ELEANOR
Wandering worker MIGRANT
Rascals SCAMPS
Sewing supplies NOTIONS
Flamenco cheer OLE
That lady SHE
Uses a sander on SMOOTHS
Information unit KILOBIT
Postscript ENDNOTE
Possess OWN
Rings up TOTALS
Ultimate NTH
Movie category GENRE
Goads on URGES
Alleviates EASES
Brainstorm IDEA
Disease cause GERM
Gifted APT