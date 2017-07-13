Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
On the house FREE
Bad writer HACK
Schlemiel LOSER
"— and his money …" AFOOL
Sufficient AMPLE
Rob’s TV wife LAURA
For each PER
Hone SHARPEN
Evening dos SOIREES
June honoree DAD
Obdurate STONY
Coop group HENS
Braille bit DOT
In shape FIT
Aid illegally ABET
Brawl FIGHT
Buddy MAC
North Carolina native TARHEEL
Set apart ISOLATE
Ignored a diet ATE
Satchel part STRAP
Extremist ULTRA
Old photo tint SEPIA
Louvre locale PARIS
Fast planes SSTS
Nuisance PEST
To-dos FLAPS
Lovers ROMEOS
Morale ESPRITDECORPS
Sargasso Sea swimmer EEL
NFL pioneer George HALAS
Miles off AFAR
Dramatic turn COUPDETHEATRE
Seoul citizen KOREAN
Bristle at RESENT
Touches down LANDS
"You there!" HEY
Tooth part ROOT
In the clouds HIGH
Fill with enthusiasm FIREUP
Wrong AMISS
Treats the turkey BASTES
Diet no-no FAT
Block-dropping game TETRIS
Spanish snacks TAPAS
Minimal amount LEAST
Café au — LAIT
Swimming unit LAP