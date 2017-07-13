Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|On the house
|FREE
|Bad writer
|HACK
|Schlemiel
|LOSER
|"— and his money …"
|AFOOL
|Sufficient
|AMPLE
|Rob’s TV wife
|LAURA
|For each
|PER
|Hone
|SHARPEN
|Evening dos
|SOIREES
|June honoree
|DAD
|Obdurate
|STONY
|Coop group
|HENS
|Braille bit
|DOT
|In shape
|FIT
|Aid illegally
|ABET
|Brawl
|FIGHT
|Buddy
|MAC
|North Carolina native
|TARHEEL
|Set apart
|ISOLATE
|Ignored a diet
|ATE
|Satchel part
|STRAP
|Extremist
|ULTRA
|Old photo tint
|SEPIA
|Louvre locale
|PARIS
|Fast planes
|SSTS
|Nuisance
|PEST
|To-dos
|FLAPS
|Lovers
|ROMEOS
|Morale
|ESPRITDECORPS
|Sargasso Sea swimmer
|EEL
|NFL pioneer George
|HALAS
|Miles off
|AFAR
|Dramatic turn
|COUPDETHEATRE
|Seoul citizen
|KOREAN
|Bristle at
|RESENT
|Touches down
|LANDS
|"You there!"
|HEY
|Tooth part
|ROOT
|In the clouds
|HIGH
|Fill with enthusiasm
|FIREUP
|Wrong
|AMISS
|Treats the turkey
|BASTES
|Diet no-no
|FAT
|Block-dropping game
|TETRIS
|Spanish snacks
|TAPAS
|Minimal amount
|LEAST
|Café au —
|LAIT
|Swimming unit
|LAP