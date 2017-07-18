Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Heart outlet
|AORTA
|Gator’s kin
|CROC
|Dog show category
|BREED
|Utah city
|PROVO
|Loafed around
|IDLED
|Two-point shot
|LAYUP
|Consider
|DEEM
|Tex-Mex snack
|TAMALE
|Pitcher’s number
|ERA
|Use a towel
|DRY
|Was ahead
|LED
|Gymnast’s finish
|DISMOUNT
|At hand
|NEAR
|Tiny bit
|IOTA
|Coupon offering
|DISCOUNT
|"— favor" (please)
|POR
|Look upon
|SEE
|Life story, for short
|BIO
|Tanzania neighbor
|RWANDA
|Loafers
|BUMS
|Nepal neighbor
|INDIA
|Fancy events
|GALAS
|God
|DEITY
|Cheer up
|ELATE
|Pennsylvania port
|ERIE
|Trite
|TIRED
|Tolerated
|ABIDED
|Get Chinese, say
|ORDERIN
|Let go
|RELEASE
|Abound
|TEEM
|Throw in
|ADD
|Study all night
|CRAM
|Fit for a king
|ROYAL
|Future seed
|OVULE
|Made do
|COPED
|Command to the kids
|PLAYNICE
|Capote-based play
|TRU
|"Pillow Talk" star
|DORISDAY
|Fuming
|MAD
|Overly
|TOO
|Like penne or ziti
|TUBULAR
|Bring to life
|ANIMATE
|Dolphin’s home
|SEA
|Flung
|TOSSED
|Self-respect
|PRIDE
|Deed holder
|OWNER
|Arm bones
|RADII
|Evening, in ads
|NITE
|Java neighbor
|BALI
|Acquire
|GET