Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Heart outlet AORTA
Gator’s kin CROC
Dog show category BREED
Utah city PROVO
Loafed around IDLED
Two-point shot LAYUP
Consider DEEM
Tex-Mex snack TAMALE
Pitcher’s number ERA
Use a towel DRY
Was ahead LED
Gymnast’s finish DISMOUNT
At hand NEAR
Tiny bit IOTA
Coupon offering DISCOUNT
"— favor" (please) POR
Look upon SEE
Life story, for short BIO
Tanzania neighbor RWANDA
Loafers BUMS
Nepal neighbor INDIA
Fancy events GALAS
God DEITY
Cheer up ELATE
Pennsylvania port ERIE
Trite TIRED
Tolerated ABIDED
Get Chinese, say ORDERIN
Let go RELEASE
Abound TEEM
Throw in ADD
Study all night CRAM
Fit for a king ROYAL
Future seed OVULE
Made do COPED
Command to the kids PLAYNICE
Capote-based play TRU
"Pillow Talk" star DORISDAY
Fuming MAD
Overly TOO
Like penne or ziti TUBULAR
Bring to life ANIMATE
Dolphin’s home SEA
Flung TOSSED
Self-respect PRIDE
Deed holder OWNER
Arm bones RADII
Evening, in ads NITE
Java neighbor BALI
Acquire GET