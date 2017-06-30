Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Light wood
|BALSA
|Gave a hoot
|CARED
|Collectively
|INALL
|"Ernani," for one
|OPERA
|Cancel
|SCRUB
|Domingo, e.g.
|TENOR
|Subjects
|THEMES
|Dedicated work
|ODE
|Reactor part
|ROD
|Team newbies
|ROOKIES
|Gold, to Coronado
|ORO
|Radio knobs
|TUNERS
|Bash
|PARTY
|"Othello" woman
|BIANCA
|Tablet program
|APP
|Surfing aid
|BROWSER
|Spying org.
|CIA
|Top
|LID
|Flour worker
|SIFTER
|Figure of speech
|IDIOM
|Tea party guest
|ALICE
|Food of the gods
|MANNA
|"Forget it!"
|NEVER
|Beg
|PLEAD
|Future flowers
|SEEDS
|Café’s cousin
|BISTRO
|News star
|ANCHOR
|Texas city
|LAREDO
|Run-down area
|SLUM
|Some Canadians
|ALBERTANS
|Guest’s bed
|COT
|Zoo favorite
|APE
|"The Bathers" painter
|RENOIR
|Eats into
|ERODES
|Is bold
|DARES
|Reporter’s contacts
|SOURCES
|Some Canadians
|ONTARIANS
|Vital
|KEY
|Fido’s foot
|PAW
|Like some showers
|BRIDAL
|Salt additive
|IODINE
|Busy
|ACTIVE
|Like quilts
|PIECED
|Kitchen gadgets
|PARERS
|Zeppelin’s kin
|BLIMP
|Run off
|FLEE
|Words before tear or dare
|ONA
|Fuming
|MAD