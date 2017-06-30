Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Light wood BALSA
Gave a hoot CARED
Collectively INALL
"Ernani," for one OPERA
Cancel SCRUB
Domingo, e.g. TENOR
Subjects THEMES
Dedicated work ODE
Reactor part ROD
Team newbies ROOKIES
Gold, to Coronado ORO
Radio knobs TUNERS
Bash PARTY
"Othello" woman BIANCA
Tablet program APP
Surfing aid BROWSER
Spying org. CIA
Top LID
Flour worker SIFTER
Figure of speech IDIOM
Tea party guest ALICE
Food of the gods MANNA
"Forget it!" NEVER
Beg PLEAD
Future flowers SEEDS
Café’s cousin BISTRO
News star ANCHOR
Texas city LAREDO
Run-down area SLUM
Some Canadians ALBERTANS
Guest’s bed COT
Zoo favorite APE
"The Bathers" painter RENOIR
Eats into ERODES
Is bold DARES
Reporter’s contacts SOURCES
Some Canadians ONTARIANS
Vital KEY
Fido’s foot PAW
Like some showers BRIDAL
Salt additive IODINE
Busy ACTIVE
Like quilts PIECED
Kitchen gadgets PARERS
Zeppelin’s kin BLIMP
Run off FLEE
Words before tear or dare ONA
Fuming MAD