Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Relish
|GUSTO
|Oilcan part
|SPOUT
|Burger topper
|ONION
|Tenant’s form
|LEASE
|Designer Karan
|DONNA
|Consumed
|EATEN
|Ear item
|KERNEL
|German cry
|ACH
|Alley —
|OOP
|Obtained
|GOT
|Soldiers
|TROOPS
|Duplicate
|COPY
|Rifle range target features
|BULLETHOLES
|"Zip- — -Doo-Dah"
|ADEE
|Brad of "The Client"
|RENFRO
|"You bet!"
|YES
|Die roll
|SIX
|Solo in space
|HAN
|La Scala setting
|MILANO
|November birthstone
|TOPAZ
|Fish features
|GILLS
|Come up
|ARISE
|"Love Story" actor
|ONEAL
|Budget amounts
|RENTS
|Mean-spirited
|NASTY
|Mars, for one
|GOD
|First número
|UNO
|House swallowers
|SINKHOLES
|Musical sound
|TONE
|Like some soap
|ONAROPE
|Go undercover?
|SLEEP
|Ring out
|PEAL
|Horse bit
|OAT
|Purpose
|USE
|Kayo count
|TEN
|Facial feature
|NOSTRIL
|Cornered
|ATBAY
|Vulgar
|CRUDE
|Course features
|GOLFHOLES
|Puccini creation
|OPERA
|Boxer Mike
|TYSON
|Bullring cry
|OLE
|Swindle
|CON
|Pencil cross-section
|HEXAGON
|Tag numbers
|SIZES
|Ship pole
|MAST
|Ship of 1492
|NINA
|Cigarette substance
|TAR
|Raw rock
|ORE
|Sewing aid
|PIN
|Back muscle, for short
|LAT
|Wily
|SLY