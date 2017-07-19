Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Relish GUSTO
Oilcan part SPOUT
Burger topper ONION
Tenant’s form LEASE
Designer Karan DONNA
Consumed EATEN
Ear item KERNEL
German cry ACH
Alley — OOP
Obtained GOT
Soldiers TROOPS
Duplicate COPY
Rifle range target features BULLETHOLES
"Zip- — -Doo-Dah" ADEE
Brad of "The Client" RENFRO
"You bet!" YES
Die roll SIX
Solo in space HAN
La Scala setting MILANO
November birthstone TOPAZ
Fish features GILLS
Come up ARISE
"Love Story" actor ONEAL
Budget amounts RENTS
Mean-spirited NASTY
Mars, for one GOD
First número UNO
House swallowers SINKHOLES
Musical sound TONE
Like some soap ONAROPE
Go undercover? SLEEP
Ring out PEAL
Horse bit OAT
Purpose USE
Kayo count TEN
Facial feature NOSTRIL
Cornered ATBAY
Vulgar CRUDE
Course features GOLFHOLES
Puccini creation OPERA
Boxer Mike TYSON
Bullring cry OLE
Swindle CON
Pencil cross-section HEXAGON
Tag numbers SIZES
Ship pole MAST
Ship of 1492 NINA
Cigarette substance TAR
Raw rock ORE
Sewing aid PIN
Back muscle, for short LAT
Wily SLY