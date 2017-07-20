Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Miss Midler BETTE
Peony part PETAL
Peer EQUAL
Caribbean resort ARUBA
Sudden swell SURGE
Mystical deck TAROT
Light metal TIN
201, in old Rome CCI
Bolt partner NUT
Count start ONE
Excessively TOO
Hydrocarbon suffix ENE
Kind of bliss WEDDED
Throws in ADDS
Least sloppy TIDIEST
Ibuprofen target ACHE
Mixed nuts choice CASHEW
Sturgeon eggs ROE
USO attendees GIS
Quarterback Manning ELI
African viper ASP
PC key ALT
Keg attachment TAP
Heat setting MIAMI
Best of the best ELITE
Silver bar INGOT
Bill add-on RIDER
Oozes SEEPS
Calls for NEEDS
Grant BESTOW
Horsey EQUINE
Made a fresh start TURNEDTHEPAGE
Luggage ID TAG
Sent to Washington ELECTED
Cookout site PATIO
Geological period ERA
Changed defeat into victory TURNEDTHETIDE
Be rife ABOUND
Barista creations LATTES
Will add-on CODICIL
Conk out DIE
Braying beast ASS
New York’s time zone EASTERN
Pal of Porthos ARAMIS
Secant’s reciprocal COSINE
Ecstatic ELATED
They have rubber blades WIPERS
Paces GAITS
Custodian’s tool MOP
Fiction LIE