Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Miss Midler
|BETTE
|Peony part
|PETAL
|Peer
|EQUAL
|Caribbean resort
|ARUBA
|Sudden swell
|SURGE
|Mystical deck
|TAROT
|Light metal
|TIN
|201, in old Rome
|CCI
|Bolt partner
|NUT
|Count start
|ONE
|Excessively
|TOO
|Hydrocarbon suffix
|ENE
|Kind of bliss
|WEDDED
|Throws in
|ADDS
|Least sloppy
|TIDIEST
|Ibuprofen target
|ACHE
|Mixed nuts choice
|CASHEW
|Sturgeon eggs
|ROE
|USO attendees
|GIS
|Quarterback Manning
|ELI
|African viper
|ASP
|PC key
|ALT
|Keg attachment
|TAP
|Heat setting
|MIAMI
|Best of the best
|ELITE
|Silver bar
|INGOT
|Bill add-on
|RIDER
|Oozes
|SEEPS
|Calls for
|NEEDS
|Grant
|BESTOW
|Horsey
|EQUINE
|Made a fresh start
|TURNEDTHEPAGE
|Luggage ID
|TAG
|Sent to Washington
|ELECTED
|Cookout site
|PATIO
|Geological period
|ERA
|Changed defeat into victory
|TURNEDTHETIDE
|Be rife
|ABOUND
|Barista creations
|LATTES
|Will add-on
|CODICIL
|Conk out
|DIE
|Braying beast
|ASS
|New York’s time zone
|EASTERN
|Pal of Porthos
|ARAMIS
|Secant’s reciprocal
|COSINE
|Ecstatic
|ELATED
|They have rubber blades
|WIPERS
|Paces
|GAITS
|Custodian’s tool
|MOP
|Fiction
|LIE