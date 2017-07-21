Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Icy looks
|STARES
|Complain
|CARP
|Sword-making city
|TOLEDO
|Finished
|OVER
|Drive
|ENERGY
|Places
|LOCI
|Be in accord
|AGREE
|Like some carrots
|DICED
|Factual info
|DATA
|Deceptive front
|FACADE
|Cherished
|DEAR
|— Plaines
|DES
|Some blood suckers
|MOSQUITOS
|A pop
|PER
|Radius partner
|ULNA
|Vowel topper
|UMLAUT
|Glass section
|PANE
|Film units
|REELS
|"Last Supper" setting
|MILAN
|Small setback
|SNAG
|"Calm down!"
|COOLIT
|Sicilian peak
|ETNA
|Recess
|ALCOVE
|Romantic bloom
|ROSE
|Whisk’s kin
|BEATER
|Place
|STEAD
|Polynesian nation
|TONGA
|Not nodding
|ALERT
|Enjoys a favorite book
|REREADS
|Border
|EDGE
|Tofu source
|SOY
|Baby’s ailment
|COLIC
|Guacamole base
|AVOCADO
|Wanes
|RECEDES
|Lion groups
|PRIDES
|"Splish Splash" singer
|DARIN
|Quake locale
|FAULT
|Tony-winning play of 1975
|EQUUS
|Keepsake
|MEMENTO
|Site of Joan of Arc’s victory
|ORLEANS
|Pudding choice
|TAPIOCA
|Cruise treasurer
|PURSER
|Pond growth
|ALGAE
|Dole out
|ALLOT
|Unsophisticated
|NAIVE
|Door sign
|ENTER
|Lawn burrower
|MOLE
|Truck part
|CAB