Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 24th 2017

Poet Ogden NASH
Bitter ACRID
Choir voice ALTO
Network need ROUTER
Watch part DIAL
Highly decorative ORNATE
Misbehaved ACTEDUP
Luau garland LEI
Tutor’s units LESSONS
Tavern INN
Ancient OLD
Blanchett of "Blue Jasmine" CATE
Troop member SCOUT
Printer need TONER
Custom WONT
Football’s Marino DAN
Anger IRE
Con man’s marks VICTIMS
Campaign pro POL
Started a pot ANTEDUP
Make possible ENABLE
"Apollo 13" org. NASA
Soon-to-be grad SENIOR
Like dimes THIN
Fashionably dated RETRO
Punch SOCK
Tennis star Rafael NADAL
Wonderland guest ALICE
ERA, RBI, etc. STATS
Finishes on the green HOLESOUT
In the area AROUND
Army group CORPS
Sprint RUN
Rome native ITALIAN
Cold War easing DETENTE
Director Rob REINER
Pinhead DOLT
Book fill CONTENTS
Shoplifts SWIPES
TV’s Quincy, for one CORONER
Like some rural bridges ONELANE
Diplomacy TACT
Moolah DINERO
Gallantry VALOR
Boise’s state IDAHO
Band output MUSIC
Punish, in a way SPANK
Smidgen BIT