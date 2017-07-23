Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Poet Ogden
|NASH
|Bitter
|ACRID
|Choir voice
|ALTO
|Network need
|ROUTER
|Watch part
|DIAL
|Highly decorative
|ORNATE
|Misbehaved
|ACTEDUP
|Luau garland
|LEI
|Tutor’s units
|LESSONS
|Tavern
|INN
|Ancient
|OLD
|Blanchett of "Blue Jasmine"
|CATE
|Troop member
|SCOUT
|Printer need
|TONER
|Custom
|WONT
|Football’s Marino
|DAN
|Anger
|IRE
|Con man’s marks
|VICTIMS
|Campaign pro
|POL
|Started a pot
|ANTEDUP
|Make possible
|ENABLE
|"Apollo 13" org.
|NASA
|Soon-to-be grad
|SENIOR
|Like dimes
|THIN
|Fashionably dated
|RETRO
|Punch
|SOCK
|Tennis star Rafael
|NADAL
|Wonderland guest
|ALICE
|ERA, RBI, etc.
|STATS
|Finishes on the green
|HOLESOUT
|In the area
|AROUND
|Army group
|CORPS
|Sprint
|RUN
|Rome native
|ITALIAN
|Cold War easing
|DETENTE
|Director Rob
|REINER
|Pinhead
|DOLT
|Book fill
|CONTENTS
|Shoplifts
|SWIPES
|TV’s Quincy, for one
|CORONER
|Like some rural bridges
|ONELANE
|Diplomacy
|TACT
|Moolah
|DINERO
|Gallantry
|VALOR
|Boise’s state
|IDAHO
|Band output
|MUSIC
|Punish, in a way
|SPANK
|Smidgen
|BIT