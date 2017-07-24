Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Computer fixer
|TECH
|Drop in on
|VISIT
|Masseur’s targets
|ACHES
|Papas of "Z"
|IRENE
|T part
|SHORTSLEEVE
|Ring wins, for short
|KOS
|Cry of insight
|AHA
|Sleuth Spade
|SAM
|Takes care of
|SEESTO
|Fill with cargo
|LADE
|Snide look
|SNEER
|Was in debt
|OWED
|Houston player
|ASTRO
|Ring out
|PEAL
|Walks unevenly
|LIMPS
|Sprints
|RUNS
|Fly or flea
|INSECT
|Like winter roads
|ICY
|Battleship letters
|USS
|Mine matter
|ORE
|Tendency to explode
|SHORTTEMPER
|Comic Kovacs
|ERNIE
|Oregon’s capital
|SALEM
|Garden starters
|SEEDS
|Corrals
|PENS
|Chores
|TASKS
|Canyon sounds
|ECHOES
|Selected
|CHOSEN
|That girl
|HER
|Handyman Bob
|VILA
|Hot blood
|IRE
|Playground fixture
|SEESAW
|Overrun
|INVADE
|Was abundant
|TEEMED
|Declares
|STATES
|Roster of candidates
|SHORTLIST
|Elite Navy group
|SEALS
|Weaving machines
|LOOMS
|Frees of suds
|RINSES
|Uses a lever on
|PRISES
|Trick-taking card game
|EUCHRE
|Whoever
|ANYONE
|Folks
|PEOPLE
|TV part
|SCREEN
|Contract makeup
|TERMS
|Salt Lake City team
|UTES
|Free (of)
|RID
|Atlas page
|MAP