Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Computer fixer TECH
Drop in on VISIT
Masseur’s targets ACHES
Papas of "Z" IRENE
T part SHORTSLEEVE
Ring wins, for short KOS
Cry of insight AHA
Sleuth Spade SAM
Takes care of SEESTO
Fill with cargo LADE
Snide look SNEER
Was in debt OWED
Houston player ASTRO
Ring out PEAL
Walks unevenly LIMPS
Sprints RUNS
Fly or flea INSECT
Like winter roads ICY
Battleship letters USS
Mine matter ORE
Tendency to explode SHORTTEMPER
Comic Kovacs ERNIE
Oregon’s capital SALEM
Garden starters SEEDS
Corrals PENS
Chores TASKS
Canyon sounds ECHOES
Selected CHOSEN
That girl HER
Handyman Bob VILA
Hot blood IRE
Playground fixture SEESAW
Overrun INVADE
Was abundant TEEMED
Declares STATES
Roster of candidates SHORTLIST
Elite Navy group SEALS
Weaving machines LOOMS
Frees of suds RINSES
Uses a lever on PRISES
Trick-taking card game EUCHRE
Whoever ANYONE
Folks PEOPLE
TV part SCREEN
Contract makeup TERMS
Salt Lake City team UTES
Free (of) RID
Atlas page MAP