Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Corrosive stuff
|ACID
|Support
|PROPUP
|Single
|LONE
|Rest
|REPOSE
|Ludicrous
|DAFT
|Old deliverer
|ICEMAN
|Dust or pollen
|ALLERGEN
|Perfect serve
|ACE
|Fence crossing
|STILE
|Catchphrase
|MOTTO
|Sub system
|SONAR
|Bordeaux buddy
|AMI
|Fragrant tree
|FIR
|Like horses
|MANED
|Desolate areas
|WILDS
|Polygon corner
|ANGLE
|H look-alike
|ETA
|Rosa Parks, for one
|ALABAMAN
|Work over
|BEATUP
|Script bit
|LINE
|State without proof
|ALLEGE
|Travel stops
|INNS
|Having a valuable coat
|GILDED
|Gets on
|AGES
|"M*A*S*H" actor
|ALDA
|Fossil fuel
|COAL
|Puffing up
|INFLATING
|Sense
|DETECT
|Prudish one
|PRIG
|School break
|RECESS
|Interested in trying
|OPENTO
|Small dog, for short
|POM
|Mex. neighbor
|USA
|Stock holder
|PEN
|Antique auto
|REO
|Firing up
|INFLAMING
|Put down
|LAID
|Screws up
|ERRS
|Baby’s call
|MAMA
|Yemen neighbor
|OMAN
|Thrilled
|ELATED
|Flood
|DELUGE
|Attic sight
|WEB
|Roma’s land
|ITALIA
|Imitated
|APED
|Last Stuart ruler
|ANNE
|Noted loch
|NESS
|Chips buy
|BAG
|Yale fan
|ELI
|The works
|ALL