Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Corrosive stuff ACID
Support PROPUP
Single LONE
Rest REPOSE
Ludicrous DAFT
Old deliverer ICEMAN
Dust or pollen ALLERGEN
Perfect serve ACE
Fence crossing STILE
Catchphrase MOTTO
Sub system SONAR
Bordeaux buddy AMI
Fragrant tree FIR
Like horses MANED
Desolate areas WILDS
Polygon corner ANGLE
H look-alike ETA
Rosa Parks, for one ALABAMAN
Work over BEATUP
Script bit LINE
State without proof ALLEGE
Travel stops INNS
Having a valuable coat GILDED
Gets on AGES
"M*A*S*H" actor ALDA
Fossil fuel COAL
Puffing up INFLATING
Sense DETECT
Prudish one PRIG
School break RECESS
Interested in trying OPENTO
Small dog, for short POM
Mex. neighbor USA
Stock holder PEN
Antique auto REO
Firing up INFLAMING
Put down LAID
Screws up ERRS
Baby’s call MAMA
Yemen neighbor OMAN
Thrilled ELATED
Flood DELUGE
Attic sight WEB
Roma’s land ITALIA
Imitated APED
Last Stuart ruler ANNE
Noted loch NESS
Chips buy BAG
Yale fan ELI
The works ALL