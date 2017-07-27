Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 28th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Soccer scores GOALS
Radio parts DIALS
Open, in a way UNCAP
Game leader EMCEE
Dull finish MATTE
Deadly FATAL
Longing ITCH
Young miss GIRL
Basilica part NAVE
Tel — AVIV
Tad’s dad ABE
Star circlers PLANETS
Relish GUSTO
Variety show REVUE
Without a smile STERNLY
Low bill ONE
Make over REDO
Pleased GLAD
Make lots PAVE
Political alliance BLOC
Superior group ELITE
Degrade ABASE
Williamson of "Excalibur" NICOL
Fad MANIA
Dance units STEPS
Take on ADOPT
Candy counter buy GUM
— roll ONA
Military duty ACTIVESERVICE
Espresso order LATTE
Blueprint number SPEC
Dict. entry DEF
Lennon song IMAGINE
Kilauea, for one ACTIVEVOLCANO
Cordelia’s father LEAR
Hawk SELL
Movie computer HAL
Carps NAGS
Touch on ABUT
Differ VARY
Tadpole’s home POND
Melt base TUNA
Bird’s snack SEED
Bird’s perch TREETOP
High hit LOB
Spoil GOBAD
Signing needs PENS
Stepped down ALIT
Eastern monk LAMA
High trains ELS
Tentative taste SIP
Put away EAT