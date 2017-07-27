Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soccer scores
|GOALS
|Radio parts
|DIALS
|Open, in a way
|UNCAP
|Game leader
|EMCEE
|Dull finish
|MATTE
|Deadly
|FATAL
|Longing
|ITCH
|Young miss
|GIRL
|Basilica part
|NAVE
|Tel —
|AVIV
|Tad’s dad
|ABE
|Star circlers
|PLANETS
|Relish
|GUSTO
|Variety show
|REVUE
|Without a smile
|STERNLY
|Low bill
|ONE
|Make over
|REDO
|Pleased
|GLAD
|Make lots
|PAVE
|Political alliance
|BLOC
|Superior group
|ELITE
|Degrade
|ABASE
|Williamson of "Excalibur"
|NICOL
|Fad
|MANIA
|Dance units
|STEPS
|Take on
|ADOPT
|Candy counter buy
|GUM
|— roll
|ONA
|Military duty
|ACTIVESERVICE
|Espresso order
|LATTE
|Blueprint number
|SPEC
|Dict. entry
|DEF
|Lennon song
|IMAGINE
|Kilauea, for one
|ACTIVEVOLCANO
|Cordelia’s father
|LEAR
|Hawk
|SELL
|Movie computer
|HAL
|Carps
|NAGS
|Touch on
|ABUT
|Differ
|VARY
|Tadpole’s home
|POND
|Melt base
|TUNA
|Bird’s snack
|SEED
|Bird’s perch
|TREETOP
|High hit
|LOB
|Spoil
|GOBAD
|Signing needs
|PENS
|Stepped down
|ALIT
|Eastern monk
|LAMA
|High trains
|ELS
|Tentative taste
|SIP
|Put away
|EAT