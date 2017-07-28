Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 29th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Top grade APLUS
Smart guy ALECK
Clear ERASE
Head, in slang MELON
Wild party RAGER
Painter Rembrandt PEALE
Humphrey’s "Casablanca" co-star INGRID
Suffering ILL
Expert ACE
Arms collection ARSENAL
Went ahead LED
Refuse LITTER
Biographies LIVES
Old fellow GEEZER
Road goo TAR
"Amadeus" role SALIERI
Stopped fasting ATE
Copying ALA
Downhill course SLALOM
Acted grandmotherly DOTED
Dancer Castle IRENE
Sports spot ARENA
Like urban areas ZONED
Lingerie buy TEDDY
Contest form ENTRY
Reception aid AERIAL
Strut PRANCE
Fell behind LAGGED
Manual reader USER
Put out in installments SERIALIZE
Band booster AMP
Writer Harper LEE
Director May ELAINE
Arrest COLLAR
Toll KNELL
Some clubs DRIVERS
Prepare for surgery STERILIZE
UFO pilots ETS
Flowery ring LEI
In abundance GALORE
On cloud nine ELATED
Gift TALENT
Penitent person ATONER
Fix REMEDY
Egypt’s Anwar SADAT
Elvis’ middle name ARON
Final part END
Time unit DAY