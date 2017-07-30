Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Complains
|CARPS
|Goes to sea
|SAILS
|German sub
|UBOAT
|Turning point
|PIVOT
|Ross of flag fame
|BETSY
|Sports setting
|ARENA
|Blinds piece
|SLAT
|Ready to go
|SET
|Got fit
|SHAPEDUP
|Crooner Perry
|COMO
|Ski event
|SLALOM
|Burglar’s worry
|ALARM
|Stage comment
|ASIDE
|Small chicken
|BANTAM
|Urban pollution
|SMOG
|Top movie of 1977
|STARWARS
|Lab animal
|RAT
|Italian farewell
|CIAO
|Disconcert
|ABASH
|Plummets
|DROPS
|Playful sprite
|PIXIE
|Blockhead
|IDIOT
|Mixes up
|STIRS
|Lands in the sea
|ISLES
|Young bear
|CUB
|Japanese prime minister
|ABE
|Decay
|ROT
|Travel documents
|PASSPORTS
|Fashion
|STYLE
|Kitchen tool
|SPATULA
|Broadcast
|AIR
|Singer Burl
|IVES
|Solitary
|LONE
|RBI or ERA
|STAT
|TV spots
|ADS
|Picket line crosser
|SCAB
|Spanish greeting
|HOLA
|"Walk Like —"
|AMAN
|Access codes
|PASSWORDS
|Andean capital
|LIMA
|Stench
|ODOR
|RAM units, for short
|MEGS
|Court sessions
|MATCHES
|Month in Marseilles
|MAI
|Arm bones
|RADII
|Emulates Drake
|RAPS
|Somewhat
|ABIT
|Fare carrier
|TAXI
|Polite address
|SIR
|Vinegar mixer
|OIL
|"The Raven" writer
|POE
|Ave. crossers
|STS