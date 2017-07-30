Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thomas Joseph July 31st 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Complains CARPS
Goes to sea SAILS
German sub UBOAT
Turning point PIVOT
Ross of flag fame BETSY
Sports setting ARENA
Blinds piece SLAT
Ready to go SET
Got fit SHAPEDUP
Crooner Perry COMO
Ski event SLALOM
Burglar’s worry ALARM
Stage comment ASIDE
Small chicken BANTAM
Urban pollution SMOG
Top movie of 1977 STARWARS
Lab animal RAT
Italian farewell CIAO
Disconcert ABASH
Plummets DROPS
Playful sprite PIXIE
Blockhead IDIOT
Mixes up STIRS
Lands in the sea ISLES
Young bear CUB
Japanese prime minister ABE
Decay ROT
Travel documents PASSPORTS
Fashion STYLE
Kitchen tool SPATULA
Broadcast AIR
Singer Burl IVES
Solitary LONE
RBI or ERA STAT
TV spots ADS
Picket line crosser SCAB
Spanish greeting HOLA
"Walk Like —" AMAN
Access codes PASSWORDS
Andean capital LIMA
Stench ODOR
RAM units, for short MEGS
Court sessions MATCHES
Month in Marseilles MAI
Arm bones RADII
Emulates Drake RAPS
Somewhat ABIT
Fare carrier TAXI
Polite address SIR
Vinegar mixer OIL
"The Raven" writer POE
Ave. crossers STS