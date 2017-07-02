Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Up in the air ALOFT
Storybook elephant BABAR
Rocker David BOWIE
Kept in reserve ONICE
Boat’s back STERN
"Blowin’ in the Wind" singer DYLAN
Nervous EDGY
Illuminated LIT
Parades SHOWSOFF
Crooner Perry COMO
Followed TAILED
Set off APART
Treasure stash TROVE
Fiddle (with) TINKER
Early garden EDEN
Mimics Porky Pig STUTTERS
Nile serpent ASP
Listen to HEAR
Egg part WHITE
Rudimentary BASIC
Moon-based LUNAR
Verdi creation OPERA
Flag features STARS
Film trophy OSCAR
Crunch targets ABS
Auction buy LOT
Have debts OWE
Independence Day show FIREWORKS
Watches over TENDS
Gym patron’s concern BODYFAT
Some amount of ANY
Duck feature BILL
Superfruit berry ACAI
Monthly bill RENT
Obtained GOT
Jazz style SCAT
Rain dance tribe HOPI
Yemen neighbor OMAN
Dangerous buildings FIRETRAPS
Ore source LODE
Eternally EVER
Bears’ lairs DENS
Ties down TETHERS
Regret RUE
Forbidden TABOO
Piercing tools AWLS
Close SHUT
— colada PINA
Black goo TAR
Min. part SEC
Nest egg choice IRA
Sedan or SUV CAR