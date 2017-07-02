Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Up in the air
|ALOFT
|Storybook elephant
|BABAR
|Rocker David
|BOWIE
|Kept in reserve
|ONICE
|Boat’s back
|STERN
|"Blowin’ in the Wind" singer
|DYLAN
|Nervous
|EDGY
|Illuminated
|LIT
|Parades
|SHOWSOFF
|Crooner Perry
|COMO
|Followed
|TAILED
|Set off
|APART
|Treasure stash
|TROVE
|Fiddle (with)
|TINKER
|Early garden
|EDEN
|Mimics Porky Pig
|STUTTERS
|Nile serpent
|ASP
|Listen to
|HEAR
|Egg part
|WHITE
|Rudimentary
|BASIC
|Moon-based
|LUNAR
|Verdi creation
|OPERA
|Flag features
|STARS
|Film trophy
|OSCAR
|Crunch targets
|ABS
|Auction buy
|LOT
|Have debts
|OWE
|Independence Day show
|FIREWORKS
|Watches over
|TENDS
|Gym patron’s concern
|BODYFAT
|Some amount of
|ANY
|Duck feature
|BILL
|Superfruit berry
|ACAI
|Monthly bill
|RENT
|Obtained
|GOT
|Jazz style
|SCAT
|Rain dance tribe
|HOPI
|Yemen neighbor
|OMAN
|Dangerous buildings
|FIRETRAPS
|Ore source
|LODE
|Eternally
|EVER
|Bears’ lairs
|DENS
|Ties down
|TETHERS
|Regret
|RUE
|Forbidden
|TABOO
|Piercing tools
|AWLS
|Close
|SHUT
|— colada
|PINA
|Black goo
|TAR
|Min. part
|SEC
|Nest egg choice
|IRA
|Sedan or SUV
|CAR