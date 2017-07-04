Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Scarlett’s home
|TARA
|Faucet problem
|DRIP
|Guinness and Baldwin
|ALECS
|Game token
|PIECE
|Must, informally
|GOTTA
|Senior
|OLDER
|Salt Lake City player
|UTE
|Spell caster
|WARLOCK
|Painter Jackson
|POLLOCK
|Dissenter’s vote
|NAY
|Bakery need
|FLOUR
|Vitality
|PEP
|Pens for tablets
|STYLI
|Diet no-no
|FAT
|Melodies
|LILTS
|TV’s Danson
|TED
|Knoll
|HILLOCK
|Evergreen tree
|HEMLOCK
|One of the Stooges
|MOE
|Spanish farewell
|ADIOS
|Laughable
|INANE
|Chutzpah
|NERVE
|Roadside stop
|MOTEL
|Apple or pear
|TREE
|Fling
|TOSS
|Touch base
|TAGUP
|Much
|ALOTOF
|Pass down, as a folk story
|RETELL
|Drama division
|ACT
|Kitchen herb
|DILL
|Made over
|REDONE
|Pole feature
|ICECAP
|Chipper
|PERKY
|Showed to the door
|SAWOUT
|Chorizo meat
|PORK
|Type of paint
|ACRYLIC
|Misplaced
|LOST
|Dose unit
|PILL
|"The Jumpoff" rapper
|LILKIM
|Copier part
|FEEDER
|Look up to
|ADMIRE
|Soup choice
|TOMATO
|Treats with tea
|SCONES
|U of the U.N.
|THANT
|Radiator part
|HOSE
|Ship bottoms
|KEELS
|Valentine word
|LOVE
|Word of denial
|NOT