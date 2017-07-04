Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Scarlett’s home TARA
Faucet problem DRIP
Guinness and Baldwin ALECS
Game token PIECE
Must, informally GOTTA
Senior OLDER
Salt Lake City player UTE
Spell caster WARLOCK
Painter Jackson POLLOCK
Dissenter’s vote NAY
Bakery need FLOUR
Vitality PEP
Pens for tablets STYLI
Diet no-no FAT
Melodies LILTS
TV’s Danson TED
Knoll HILLOCK
Evergreen tree HEMLOCK
One of the Stooges MOE
Spanish farewell ADIOS
Laughable INANE
Chutzpah NERVE
Roadside stop MOTEL
Apple or pear TREE
Fling TOSS
Touch base TAGUP
Much ALOTOF
Pass down, as a folk story RETELL
Drama division ACT
Kitchen herb DILL
Made over REDONE
Pole feature ICECAP
Chipper PERKY
Showed to the door SAWOUT
Chorizo meat PORK
Type of paint ACRYLIC
Misplaced LOST
Dose unit PILL
"The Jumpoff" rapper LILKIM
Copier part FEEDER
Look up to ADMIRE
Soup choice TOMATO
Treats with tea SCONES
U of the U.N. THANT
Radiator part HOSE
Ship bottoms KEELS
Valentine word LOVE
Word of denial NOT