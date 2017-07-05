Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Uneven hairdo SHAG
Title holder CHAMP
Catcher’s place HOME
Christian of "Mr. Robot" SLATER
Ready for business OPEN
Man with a cape TORERO
Printer’s symbols DINGBATS
Snobs HIGHHATS
War winnings SPOILS
Day in Tijuana DIA
Slight error LAPSE
In a surprising way ODDLY
Copying ALA
Job rewards RAISES
Skunks POLECATS
Floor protectors, of a sort BATHMATS
"Enough!" NOMORE
Heaps ALOT
Lunkheads IDIOTS
Bendy practice YOGA
Range features PEAKS
Scorch SEAR
Not barefoot SHOD
Pueblo people HOPI
Flock reply AMEN
Infamous Khan GENGHIS
Material CLOTH
Grating HARSH
Had something ATE
Body of eau MER
Debate side PRO
Antlered animals STAGS
Rancor BILE
Tacks on ADDS
Mosaic piece TILE
Declares SAYS
Openhanded SLAP
— Alto PALO
Milky stone OPAL
Solemn promise OATH
Horrifies DISMAYS
Billing info RATES
Downloadable read EBOOK
Shoppers’ aids CARTS
Balm ingredient ALOE
Forum garb TOGA
Celeb STAR
Wee bite NIP
Keats work ODE
Hamm of soccer MIA