Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Uneven hairdo
|SHAG
|Title holder
|CHAMP
|Catcher’s place
|HOME
|Christian of "Mr. Robot"
|SLATER
|Ready for business
|OPEN
|Man with a cape
|TORERO
|Printer’s symbols
|DINGBATS
|Snobs
|HIGHHATS
|War winnings
|SPOILS
|Day in Tijuana
|DIA
|Slight error
|LAPSE
|In a surprising way
|ODDLY
|Copying
|ALA
|Job rewards
|RAISES
|Skunks
|POLECATS
|Floor protectors, of a sort
|BATHMATS
|"Enough!"
|NOMORE
|Heaps
|ALOT
|Lunkheads
|IDIOTS
|Bendy practice
|YOGA
|Range features
|PEAKS
|Scorch
|SEAR
|Not barefoot
|SHOD
|Pueblo people
|HOPI
|Flock reply
|AMEN
|Infamous Khan
|GENGHIS
|Material
|CLOTH
|Grating
|HARSH
|Had something
|ATE
|Body of eau
|MER
|Debate side
|PRO
|Antlered animals
|STAGS
|Rancor
|BILE
|Tacks on
|ADDS
|Mosaic piece
|TILE
|Declares
|SAYS
|Openhanded
|SLAP
|— Alto
|PALO
|Milky stone
|OPAL
|Solemn promise
|OATH
|Horrifies
|DISMAYS
|Billing info
|RATES
|Downloadable read
|EBOOK
|Shoppers’ aids
|CARTS
|Balm ingredient
|ALOE
|Forum garb
|TOGA
|Celeb
|STAR
|Wee bite
|NIP
|Keats work
|ODE
|Hamm of soccer
|MIA