Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Powerful beam
|LASER
|Turkish governor
|PASHA
|Sufficient
|AMPLE
|Joust wear
|ARMOR
|Staggers
|REELS
|Dictation pro
|STENO
|Suffering
|ILL
|Vigorous fights
|TUSSLES
|Suffer
|AIL
|Toronto-to-D.C. dir.
|SSE
|Caustic stuff
|LYE
|Plane part
|TAIL
|"The King"
|ELVIS
|Silent assent
|NOD
|Confession item
|SIN
|Dance’s de Mille
|AGNES
|Meringue base
|EGGS
|Many a time
|OFT
|W.C.’s 1940 costar
|MAE
|Easy mark
|SAP
|Early
|PREDAWN
|Boxing great
|ALI
|Out of bed
|RISEN
|Stylist’s spot
|SALON
|Took steps
|ACTED
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Padlock holders
|HASPS
|Studio stand
|EASEL
|Rope
|LARIAT
|Activist Bloomer
|AMELIA
|Some vocab exams
|SPELLINGTESTS
|Wing
|ELL
|Takes ten
|RESTS
|Whole heaps
|PASSELS
|College study
|ARTS
|Reviving aid
|SMELLINGSALTS
|Sweethearts
|HONEYS
|Stood
|AROSE
|Wield
|USE
|Horror’s Chaney
|LON
|Compete
|VIE
|Calls for
|DEMANDS
|Serengeti setting
|AFRICA
|Shop tool
|SAW
|In abundance
|GALORE
|Tap type
|SPINAL
|Big name in TV talk
|OPRAH
|Follow
|ENSUE
|Profound
|DEEP
|As done by
|ALA