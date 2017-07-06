Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Powerful beam LASER
Turkish governor PASHA
Sufficient AMPLE
Joust wear ARMOR
Staggers REELS
Dictation pro STENO
Suffering ILL
Vigorous fights TUSSLES
Suffer AIL
Toronto-to-D.C. dir. SSE
Caustic stuff LYE
Plane part TAIL
"The King" ELVIS
Silent assent NOD
Confession item SIN
Dance’s de Mille AGNES
Meringue base EGGS
Many a time OFT
W.C.’s 1940 costar MAE
Easy mark SAP
Early PREDAWN
Boxing great ALI
Out of bed RISEN
Stylist’s spot SALON
Took steps ACTED
Extreme ULTRA
Padlock holders HASPS
Studio stand EASEL
Rope LARIAT
Activist Bloomer AMELIA
Some vocab exams SPELLINGTESTS
Wing ELL
Takes ten RESTS
Whole heaps PASSELS
College study ARTS
Reviving aid SMELLINGSALTS
Sweethearts HONEYS
Stood AROSE
Wield USE
Horror’s Chaney LON
Compete VIE
Calls for DEMANDS
Serengeti setting AFRICA
Shop tool SAW
In abundance GALORE
Tap type SPINAL
Big name in TV talk OPRAH
Follow ENSUE
Profound DEEP
As done by ALA