Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Stairs alternative RAMP
Touches down LANDS
Bye, in Baja ADIOS
Concerning ABOUT
Apartment sign TOLET
Paris subway METRO
Pitcher’s stat ERA
Strike caller UMP
Writer Hecht BEN
Answer to "Gracias" DENADA
Relaxed EASY
Easily angered folks SOREHEADS
Unsuitable INAPT
Influence of a popular person COATTAILS
"Doggone!" RATS
Sci-fi baddie MUTANT
Colony member ANT
Bud PAL
Overly TOO
Blown away INAWE
"Cats" creator ELIOT
Like some situations NOWIN
Aunt, in Arles TANTE
Sailing hazards SNAGS
Some babies BOYS
Sized up RATED
Cherishes ADORES
La Scala setting MILANO
"The Gold Bug" writer POE
Bed table item LAMP
Jurist Fortas ABE
"Impressive!" NOTBAD
Coercion DURESS
Unemotional STONY
School attendee STUDENT
Title meaning "great spirit" MAHATMA
Opera songs ARIAS
Weird Al song EATIT
Shoulder ornament EPAULET
Big shooter CANNON
Northern capital OTTAWA
Telemundo viewer LATINO
Arrogant SNOOTY
Monsoon weather RAINS
Lugs TOTES
Corrals PENS
Fake locks WIG
Techs’ place LAB