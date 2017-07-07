Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stairs alternative
|RAMP
|Touches down
|LANDS
|Bye, in Baja
|ADIOS
|Concerning
|ABOUT
|Apartment sign
|TOLET
|Paris subway
|METRO
|Pitcher’s stat
|ERA
|Strike caller
|UMP
|Writer Hecht
|BEN
|Answer to "Gracias"
|DENADA
|Relaxed
|EASY
|Easily angered folks
|SOREHEADS
|Unsuitable
|INAPT
|Influence of a popular person
|COATTAILS
|"Doggone!"
|RATS
|Sci-fi baddie
|MUTANT
|Colony member
|ANT
|Bud
|PAL
|Overly
|TOO
|Blown away
|INAWE
|"Cats" creator
|ELIOT
|Like some situations
|NOWIN
|Aunt, in Arles
|TANTE
|Sailing hazards
|SNAGS
|Some babies
|BOYS
|Sized up
|RATED
|Cherishes
|ADORES
|La Scala setting
|MILANO
|"The Gold Bug" writer
|POE
|Bed table item
|LAMP
|Jurist Fortas
|ABE
|"Impressive!"
|NOTBAD
|Coercion
|DURESS
|Unemotional
|STONY
|School attendee
|STUDENT
|Title meaning "great spirit"
|MAHATMA
|Opera songs
|ARIAS
|Weird Al song
|EATIT
|Shoulder ornament
|EPAULET
|Big shooter
|CANNON
|Northern capital
|OTTAWA
|Telemundo viewer
|LATINO
|Arrogant
|SNOOTY
|Monsoon weather
|RAINS
|Lugs
|TOTES
|Corrals
|PENS
|Fake locks
|WIG
|Techs’ place
|LAB