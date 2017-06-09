Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cheer start
|VIVA
|Judicial garb
|ROBES
|Some signs
|OMENS
|Namely, in Latin
|IDEST
|Boat’s load
|CARGO
|Biden’s successor
|PENCE
|Back
|AGO
|Do cafe work
|BUS
|Hot blood
|IRE
|Eye parts
|LENSES
|Telegraph period
|STOP
|Bad thing to criticize
|SACREDCOW
|King or czar
|RULER
|Fall guy
|SCAPEGOAT
|Unwanted email
|SPAM
|Make blue
|SADDEN
|Sewing aid
|PIN
|Nittany Lions’ sch.
|PSU
|Lumberman’s tool
|AXE
|Give an address
|ORATE
|Long stories
|SAGAS
|Kind of pool
|TIDAL
|Brief job
|STINT
|Kick off
|START
|Forest growth
|MOSS
|Outspoken
|VOCAL
|Sights
|IMAGES
|"Romeo and Juliet" setting
|VERONA
|Director Lee
|ANG
|Tears
|RIPS
|Pindar poem
|ODE
|Mexico’s Juárez
|BENITO
|Real estate account
|ESCROW
|Exorbitant
|STEEP
|Become serious
|SOBERUP
|Futile
|USELESS
|"Beat it!"
|SCRAM
|Boston entree
|SCROD
|Erase, as videotape
|DEGAUSS
|Verve
|SPIRIT
|Second-largest country
|CANADA
|Slow work
|ADAGIO
|Houston team
|TEXANS
|Places
|SPOTS
|Comfy homes
|NESTS
|Trapper’s item
|PELT
|Mariner
|TAR
|Cash dispenser
|ATM