Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Not as much LESS
Freshwater fish CARP
— Lama DALAI
Once more AGAIN
Coral island ATOLL
Cowboy contest RODEO
Kansas capital TOPEKA
Tax agcy. IRS
Peepers EYES
Prof protector TENURE
Despondent SAD
Sentence piece CLAUSE
Resort spot COAST
TV’s Carson JOHNNY
Boater or bowler HAT
Strict grammarian PURIST
Skin opening PORE
Conclude END
Texas capital AUSTIN
"Superman" star REEVE
Dustin’s "Midnight Cowboy" role RATSO
Opera’s Callas MARIA
More crafty SLIER
Manipulative sort USER
Prayer finish AMEN
Sister of Janet and Michael LATOYA
Wed in secret ELOPED
Store events SALES
Necktie material SILK
Sedan or SUV CAR
In the past AGO
Circle spoke RADIUS
South Dakota capital PIERRE
Sees socially DATES
Face feature NOSE
Georgia capital ATLANTA
Simple EASY
Fruitcake bit NUT
Swindles CONS
Greek X CHI
Alaska capital JUNEAU
Commands ORDERS
Real looker HOTTIE
Out of bed ARISEN
Choir member TENOR
Salon job PERM
Sacred song PSALM
— Major URSA
Compete VIE
Corn spike EAR