Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Not as much
|LESS
|Freshwater fish
|CARP
|— Lama
|DALAI
|Once more
|AGAIN
|Coral island
|ATOLL
|Cowboy contest
|RODEO
|Kansas capital
|TOPEKA
|Tax agcy.
|IRS
|Peepers
|EYES
|Prof protector
|TENURE
|Despondent
|SAD
|Sentence piece
|CLAUSE
|Resort spot
|COAST
|TV’s Carson
|JOHNNY
|Boater or bowler
|HAT
|Strict grammarian
|PURIST
|Skin opening
|PORE
|Conclude
|END
|Texas capital
|AUSTIN
|"Superman" star
|REEVE
|Dustin’s "Midnight Cowboy" role
|RATSO
|Opera’s Callas
|MARIA
|More crafty
|SLIER
|Manipulative sort
|USER
|Prayer finish
|AMEN
|Sister of Janet and Michael
|LATOYA
|Wed in secret
|ELOPED
|Store events
|SALES
|Necktie material
|SILK
|Sedan or SUV
|CAR
|In the past
|AGO
|Circle spoke
|RADIUS
|South Dakota capital
|PIERRE
|Sees socially
|DATES
|Face feature
|NOSE
|Georgia capital
|ATLANTA
|Simple
|EASY
|Fruitcake bit
|NUT
|Swindles
|CONS
|Greek X
|CHI
|Alaska capital
|JUNEAU
|Commands
|ORDERS
|Real looker
|HOTTIE
|Out of bed
|ARISEN
|Choir member
|TENOR
|Salon job
|PERM
|Sacred song
|PSALM
|— Major
|URSA
|Compete
|VIE
|Corn spike
|EAR