Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Forked over
|PAID
|Tavern order
|BEER
|Terra —
|COTTA
|Patriot Ethan
|ALLEN
|Parcel out
|ALLOT
|"Camelot" composer
|LOEWE
|Pitches to the noggin
|BEANERS
|Promise
|VOW
|— Palmas
|LAS
|Some Quidditch players
|BEATERS
|Crowd scene group
|EXTRAS
|Black
|INKY
|Figure skater Dmitriev
|ARTUR
|Guinness of film
|ALEC
|Like a short play
|ONEACT
|Lab containers
|BEAKERS
|West of Hollywood
|MAE
|Qty.
|AMT
|Oregon State team
|BEAVERS
|Lawyer’s workload
|CASES
|Parking pro
|VALET
|Coach Rockne
|KNUTE
|Ohio tribe
|ERIES
|Reach across
|SPAN
|Textile worker
|DYER
|Medieval weapon
|POLEAX
|Finally
|ATLAST
|"Bring —!" (fighting words)
|ITON
|Newton cousin
|DATEBAR
|Light wood
|BALSA
|"Xanadu" band
|ELO
|Craps roll
|ELEVEN
|Overhaul
|REWORK
|Elevator lifter
|CABLE
|Informative
|NEWSY
|Make good as new
|RESTORE
|Bike part
|TIRE
|Pool tool
|RACK
|Losable, as data
|UNSAVED
|By surprise
|ABACK
|Auto race site
|LEMANS
|Relishes
|EATSUP
|Audrey Tautou film
|AMELIE
|Line of work
|CAREER
|Battery makeup
|TESTS
|Buddy of "Barnaby Jones"
|EBSEN
|Differ
|VARY
|Seventh letter
|ETA